Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul are seeking to extend their hot winning streak to 12 games against Guadalajara when the Mexican giants square off in Liga MX on Sunday.

La Máquina have put their Apertura disappointments behind them and recaptured their mojo, cruising towards a first top-flight title since 1997.

However, they face a tough challenge from Clásico Joven rivals Club America, who are trailing just two points behind them. Even the slightest of slip-ups would be enough to jeopardize their silverware hopes.

Guadalajara are the obvious underdogs here, having gone through the motions, like in the opening half of the season.

The 12-time Liga MX winners, who finished seventh in the Apertura, are currently in 15th, and run the risk of missing out on Reclassification altogether.

Las Chivas have won only twice from 12 games so far, the joint-lowest tally along with Juarez and Necaxa. They are on course for their lowest end-season ranking since a 16th position in the 2018 Clausura.

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Head-To-Head

There have been 42 matches between the sides, with Cruz Azul and Guadalajara both winning 12 times each.

In their Apertura clash back in October, Cruz Azul triumphed 2-0 in Guadalajara, their second consecutive win against Chivas.

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-D

Guadalajara Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-D-L-D

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Team News

Cruz Azul

Top-scorer Jonathan Rodriguez didn't travel to Haiti for their CONCACAF Champions League game against Arcahaie. However, he should return to the line for this encounter.

Cruz Azul have confirmed on their website that midfielder Ignacio Rivero has a ligament injury while striker Brayan Angulo has a muscle problem.

Injured: Ignacio Rivero and Brayan Angulo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

📝 Informamos que @HiramMier21 no hará el viaje a CDMX y se quedará en Guadalajara con un plan de acondicionamiento físico especial que le permita recuperar su mejor forma física tras la etapa de rehabilitación que ha realizado en las últimas semanas. — CHIVAS (@Chivas) April 9, 2021

Guadalajara

Chivas have announced that Hiram Mier will not make the trip to Mexico City due to a lack of match fitness. He is the only notable absentee for head coach Víctor Manuel Vucetich ahead of the game.

That opens an opportunity for either Luis Olivas or Gilberto Sepulveda to start alongside Antonio Briseno in defense.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Víctor Manuel Vucetich

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-4-2): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Jaiber Jimenez; Elias Hernandez, Rafael Baca, Yoshimar Yotun, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez; Guillermo Fernandez.

Guadalajara (4-2-3-1): Antonio Rodriguez; Jesus Sanchez, Luis Olivas, Antonio Briseno, Alejandro Mayorga; Jesus Molina, Alan Torres; Isaac Brizeula, Alexis Vega, Uriel Antuna; Angel Zaldivar.

Cruz Azul vs Guadalajara Prediction

This fixture might not wear the same gloss as it once did, but respect is on the line for these traditional rivals.

Form goes out the window in such encounters, but we're still going with a comfortable win for Cruz Azul, who are simply unstoppable right now.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Guadalajara