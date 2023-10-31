Cruz Azul vs Juarez FC Prediction and Betting Tips | November 2nd 2023

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cruz Azul and Juarez FC clash at the Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

Diego Mejia’s men are without a win in their last six away matches across all competitions and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Cruz Azul returned to winning ways last Sunday when they scrapped a 1-0 victory over Club Leon courtesy of a 16th-minute strike from Ángel Sepúlveda.

Prior to that, Joaquin Moreno’s men were on a two-game losing streak, suffering back-to-back defeats against Pumas UNAM and Tigres UANL respectively.

With 14 points from 14 matches, Cruz Azul are currently 16th in the Liga MX table, just three points and two places above rock-bottom Club Necaxa.

Elsewhere, Juarez FC were sent crashing back to earth last time out when they suffered a 5-1 hammering at the hands of Santos Laguna.

This followed a 3-2 home victory over Atletico San Luis on October 26 which saw their four-game losing streak come to an end.

With 18 points from 14 matches, Juarez are currently 10th in the league table but could move level with fifth-placed Toluca with all three points on Thursday.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez FC Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With seven wins from the last nine meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul have been imperious in the history of this fixture.

Juarez have picked up just one win in that time, which came in September 2021, when they beat Moreno’s men 2-1 on home turf, while the spoils have been shared once.

Cruz Azul have picked up just one win in their last seven home matches while losing five and claiming one draw since the start of May.

Juarez have lost all but one of their last six away matches since the start of August, with a 1-1 draw against Necaxa on September 17 being the exception.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez FC Prediction

Buoyed by their resilient performance against Club Leon, Cruz Azul will head into Thursday’s tie with sky-high confidence.

Moreno’s men have been utterly dominant in the history of this fixture and we are backing them to edge out a Juarez side who have lost their last three away matches.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 3-1 Juarez FC

Cruz Azul vs Juarez FC Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals in eight of Cruz Azul’s last nine matches)

Tip 3: First to score - Cruz Azul (Moreno’s men have opened the scoring in the five meetings between the two teams)