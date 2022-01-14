Cruz Azul vs Juarez prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22

Cruz Azul entertain Juarez at the Estadio Azteca in the second round fixture of Liga MX Clausura on Saturday. The two clubs kicked off their campaigns with a win last weekend, as Cruz Azul defeated Tijuana 2-0 while Juarez overcame Necaxa 2-1, thanks to Diego Rolán's brace.

Juarez finished 16th in the league standings in Apertura while Cruz Azul, the reigning Clausura champions, finished eighth in the Apertura standings.

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Head-to-Head

There have been just six meetings between the two sides across all competitions. La Máquina have been the better side in this fixture with five wins to their name.

Juarez have defeated the capital club just once, with that win coming in the Apertura phase in 2021. Los Bravos came back from behind to record a 2-1 win in September. Lucas Passerini gave Cruz Azul the lead in the fourth minute while goals from Pol Garcia and Gustavo Velaquez ensured a high-scoring first-half.

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX): W

Juarez form guide (Liga MX): W

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Team News

Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul head into the game with a clean bill of health. Coach Juan Reynoso fielded a fairly inexperienced squad in the campaign opener, and new signing Carlos Alberto Rodríguez also managed to find the back of the net.

Star striker Jonathan Rodríguez has left the club, so it remains to be seen which player will be able to fill his void as the season progresses.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Juarez

Dario Lezcano is a long-term absentee following a knee injury that he picked up in the early stages of the Apertura campaign. His involvement for the rest of the campaign remains doubtful.

Injured: Dario Lezcano

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-1-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar, Adrián Aldrete; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca, Ignacio Rivero, Uriel Antuna; Carlos Alberto Rodríguez, Bryan Angulo

Juarez Predicted XI (5-3-2): Hugo González (GK); Alejandro Arribas, Maximiliano Olivera, Adrián Mora, Alberto Acosta, Paul Aguilar; José Esquivel, Ariel Matías García, Anderson Leite; Diego Rolán, Gabriel Fernández

Cruz Azul vs Juarez Prediction

Cruz Azul got off to a great start in their Clausura title defense while Juarez also put behind a dismal Aperuta campaign with a winning start to their league. Cruz Azul have a solid record against Juarez and are unbeaten at home against them, so a narrow win for the home side looks like the most likely outcome here.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-0 Juarez.

Edited by Manas Mitul