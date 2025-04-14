Cruz Azul vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | April 15th 2025

Cruz Azul will welcome Leon to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Liga MX Clausura phase on Tuesday. They are separated by two points in the standings, with fifth-placed Azul trailing the third-placed visitors.

The hosts head into the match in great form and are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions. They met local rivals Club America in their previous outing and played to a goalless draw, failing to score for the first time in Liga MX since January.

La Fiera returned to winning ways after four games last week, recording a 1-0 home triumph over Puebla. Veteran midfielder Andrés Guardado scored the only goal of the match in the 58th minute.

With just two games left to play in the league phase, both teams will look to avoid dropping points, which will help them secure direct qualification to the quarterfinals.

Cruz Azul vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 49 times in all competitions since 1996. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 22 wins. La Fiera have half the number of wins as their southern rivals (11), and 16 games have ended in draws.

La Máquina extended their unbeaten streak against the visitors to seven games in September, recording a 2-1 away win in the Apertura phase.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last eight league games, recording five wins and keeping five clean sheets.

Leon are winless in their last four away games in Liga MX, playing out two draws.

The visitors have scored one goal apiece in their last five league outings.

The hosts have kept four clean sheets in their last seven meetings against the visitors.

La Fiera have outscored the hosts 23-22 in 15 league games, but the capital club have the better defensive record, conceding four fewer goals (13).

Cruz Azul vs Leon Prediction

La Máquina are unbeaten in their last 12 games in all competitions and have won five of their last seven games. They have won their last four home games, scoring 12 goals, and will look to build on that form. They have won their last three home meetings against Leon, keeping two consecutive clean sheets, and are strong favorites.

La Fiera have lost three of their last five games, though they are unbeaten in their last two games. Notably, they have won just one of their last 13 meetings against the capital and have failed to score in seven games during that period.

La Máquina have lost just one of their last 19 games in all competitions and have enjoyed an unbeaten home record in 2025. With that in mind, and considering their better recent record against La Fiera, we back the hosts to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon

Cruz Azul vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

