Cruz Azul vs Leon Prediction and Betting Tips | May 11th 2025

Cruz Azul will welcome Leon to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the second leg of the Liga MX Clausura quarterfinal on Sunday. They met in the first leg earlier this week in Guanajuato, and Azul recorded a 3-2 away win.

The hosts have enjoyed a 17-game unbeaten streak across all competitions, recording 10 wins. They suffered just two losses in the regular season and finished third in the standings.

The visitors suffered a third consecutive loss in the first leg. They finished sixth in the regular season standings. They last made it to the final phase of the Liga MX in 2023 and were eliminated from the Apertura 2023 quarterfinals.

Cruz Azul vs Leon Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have crossed paths 51 times in all competitions. The hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, recording 24 wins. La Fiera have got the better of the capital club 11 times, and 16 games have ended in draws.

La Máquina extended their winning streak against the visitors to five games earlier this week, recording a 3-2 away triumph in the first leg.

The last four meetings between the two teams have produced over 2.5 goals.

Cruz Azul are on a three-game winning streak at home in Liga MX. Notably, they have suffered just one loss in their last 20 home games in the competition.

Leon are winless in their last five away games in Liga MX. Interestingly, they have scored one goal apiece in these games.

The visitors have registered just one win in their last 15 meetings against the capital club, with that triumph registered away from home in 2021.

La Fiera have scored one goal apiece in six of their last eight league games.

Cruz Azul vs Leon Prediction

La Máquina head into the match on a 17-game unbeaten run and will look to extend that streak here. They have won their last six home games in all competitions, scoring 15 goals, and are strong favorites.

La Fiera have seen a drop in form recently, losing six of their last eight league games. They have conceded at least two goals in each of these defeats. They have lost their last four away meetings against the capital club, failing to score in two games.

Adonis Frías was sent off in the first leg and will serve a suspension here. A piece of good news for the visitors is that James Rodríguez is back from a suspension and should start the match.

Considering the current form of the two teams and the hosts' dominance in this fixture, we back the capital club to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Leon

Cruz Azul vs Leon Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

