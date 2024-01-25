Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Prediction and Betting Tips | January 27th 2024

Cruz Azul will welcome Mazatlan to Estadio Azteca for a Liga MX matchday three fixture on Saturday (January 27th). The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Juarez last weekend in a game that saw Angel Sepulveda miss an 88th-minute penalty.

Mazatlan, meanwhile, fell to a 4-1 defeat away to Toluca. They went ahead through Andres Montano in the 16th minute but Claudio Baeza drew the game level in the 37th minute. Jean Meneses scored a second half brace, while Tiago Volpi added a fourth from the spot in injury time.

The defeat left the Cañoneros at the foot of the table on zero points. Cruz Azul are 12th with one point to show for their efforts in two games.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two sides have clashed on seven occasions in the past. They each have two wins apiece while three games ended in a stalemate.

One of those draws came in their most recent meeting when they shared the spoils in a 2-2 draw in September 2023.

Mazatlan's two games this season have seen more goals scored in the second half than the first.

Both sides are winless across their first four league games of the season, with Azul managing one draw while Mazatlan lost both games.

Cruz Azul's last five league games have produced at least eight corner kicks.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Prediction

Cruz Azul had a season to forget in the Apertura and have not started the Clausura on a positive note. They lost their first game in front of their fans and have not scored in any of their first two games of the season.

Mazatlan have made an even worse start, losing both games, most recently squandering an early advantage to lose by three goals. They will attempt to register their first points here and know that the hosts could be there for the taking.

Cruz Azul are the pre-game favorites on paper despite their struggles and we are backing them to claim all three points in addition to a clean sheet.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-0 Mazatlan

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: No

Tip 3 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Under 10.5 corner kicks