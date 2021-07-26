Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021-22 

Cruz Azul will welcome Mazatlan FC to the iconic Estadio Azteca on Tuesday for a matchday one clash in the Liga MX.

The hosts come into the game on the back of a 2-1 victory over Club Leon in the Campeone de Campeones last week. Jonathan Rodriguez scored a second-half brace to help La Máquina attain victory.

Mazatlan have not been in action since they rounded up the last campaign with a narrow 1-0 loss to Monterrey on the final day of the season. Vincent Janssen scored the game-winning goal in the 16th minute.

Cruz Azul are defending champions of the league and will be looking to successfully retain their crown.

Mazatlan participated in their first-ever season of competitive football last year, having only been founded in 2017. They ended the season in a respectable 13th position.

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul won both legs of their fixtures last season with an aggregate 4-2 victory. A 4-3 comeback victory was registered away from home in September 2020, while Roberto Alverdo scored the match winner in a 1-0 victory in March 2021.

Cruz Azul are currently on a seven-game unbeaten run that stretches back to last season.

Cruz Azul form guide: W-W

Mazatlan form guide: N/A (first game of the season)

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Team News

Cruz Azul

Goalkeeper Jesus Corona is sidelined with a fractured toe. Midfielder Yoshimar Yotun will be suspended for the double booking he received against Club Leon.

Injury: Jesus Corona

Suspension: Yoshimar Yotun

Mazatlan

There are no suspensions or injury worries for the visitors.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-4-2): Andres Portillo (GK); Ignacio Rivera, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Guillermo Fernandez, Walter Montoya; Bryan Angulo, Lucas Passerini

Mazatlan Predicted XI (4-5-1): Nicolas Vikonis (GK); Jorge Padilla, Carlos Vargas, Ygor Nogueira, Bryan Colula; Lorenzo Reyes, Roberto Meraz, Ulises Cardona, Giovanni Augusto, Jorge Zarate; Michael Rangel

Cruz Azul vs Mazatlan Prediction

Cruz Azul are one of the heavyweights in Mexican football and the capital side will be looking to kickstart their title defense on a winning note.

Mazatlan have shown their ability to spring surprises if underrated but the hosts should have too much firepower for them. We are predicting a comfortable victory for Juan Reynoso's side.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Mazatlan

