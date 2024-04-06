Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | 7th April 2024

Cruz Azul will entertain Monterrey at Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in Liga MX on Sunday.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Preview

Cruz Azul pulled off a shock 2-1 win in an away fixture when the sides met last in the 2023 Apertura. At the time, Monterrey were second in the standings while Cruz Azul were struggling for points with the basement dwellers. The hosts are in better shape presently, sitting fifth, five points behind the visitors.

La Máquina finished 16th in the Apertura 2023 regular phase and could not qualify for the final phase, but things are looking brighter this time. They will make it to the Clausura final phase quarterfinals if they maintain their place across the four rounds of games left to conclude the regular season.

Monterrey were knocked out in the Apertura 2023 final phase quarterfinals by Atlético San Luis, despite their brilliant campaign in the regular season. They will hope to make up for that disappointment in the ongoing Clausura. Monterrey are second placed in the table, tied on 28 points with first-placed America.

Rayados are in search of their second Clausura title after winning the competition for the first time in 2003. Their current position in the standings qualifies them for the final phase quarterfinals. Monterrey have won eight times and drawn once in their last 10 matches in all competitions and are unbeaten in their last five trips.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz Azul have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five clashes with Monterrey.

Cruz Azul have drawn twice and lost thrice in their last five matches at home against Monterrey.

Cruz Azul have won four times and lost once in their last five matches at home in all competitions.

Cruz Azul have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five matches while Monterrey have won four times and lost once.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction

Uriel Antuna boasts five goals for the hosts, while Ángel Sepúlveda has provided four assists. Both players will be crucial in Cruz Azul’s final push for a place in the final phase quarterfinals.

Spanish attacking midfielder Sergio Canales and Brazilian striker Brandon Vázquez have been outstanding for Monterrey, scoring five times each. Their best is perhaps yet to come.

Monterrey are expected to emerge victorious based on individualities and experience.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-2 Monterrey

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Monterrey to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Monterrey to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Cruz Azul to score - Yes