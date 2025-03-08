Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | March 8, 2025

The action continues in round 11 of Mexican Liga MX as Cruz Azul and Monterrey square off at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Saturday. The Azulones are unbeaten in four home games in the league this term, winning two.

Cuz turned in a defensive show in midweek, holding Seattle Sounders to a goalless draw in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup last-16 at Lumen Field.

The Azulones return to action in Liga MX, where they saw their two-game winning run come to an end on March 1 with a 1-1 draw with Mazatlan after conceding an 86th-minute penalty.

Cruz have picked up five wins from 11 league matches to collect 18 points and are sixth in the points table, level on points with Club Necaxa and Toluca.

Meanwhile, Monterrey were left spitting feathers in midweek, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Vancouver Whitecaps in the Champions Cup after giving up their lead in the 86th minute.

Martín Demichelis’ men now turn their sights to Liga MX, where they have won three of their most recent four games, having kicked off the season with one victory in six outings.

This turnaround has seen Monterrey surge into ninth in the standings, and they could move level on 18 points with with fourth-placed Toluca with a win this weekend.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz have 24 wins from their last 61 meetings with Monterrey, losing 18.

Cruz are unbeaten in 10 of their last 11 matches across competitions, winning seven, since January.

Monterrey are winless in all but one of their last seven Liga MX games, losing four, since December.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction

Their last seven meetings have produced a combined 22 goals, so anticipate another thrilling contest at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario this weekend. While Monterrey have put together a solid run off late, home advantage gives Cruz an edge and give them a win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz to win

Tip 2: First to score - Cruz (The hosts have opened the scoring in their last six games against Monterrey.)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of their last seven clashes.)

