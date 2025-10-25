Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction and Betting Tips | October 25th 2025

The action continues in round 15 of Mexican Liga MX as Cruz Azul and Monterrey square off at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday. Nicolas Larcamon’s Cruz Azul head into the weekend as one of just three sides yet to lose a home game in the league this season and will be looking to extend this impressive run.

Cruz Azul were left spitting feathers on Wednesday when they were held to a 1-1 draw by Club Necaxa after conceding an 86th-minute equaliser at the Estadio Victoria.

With that result, Larcamon’s side have failed to win four of their last five matches, losing once and claiming three draws, having won the seven games preceding this run.

Cruz Azul have picked up 29 points from their 14 Liga MX matches so far to sit fifth in the standings, level on points with fourth-placed Tigres UANL.

Elsewhere, Monterrey turned in an attacking show of class in midweek as they picked up a 4-2 victory over Juarez when the two sides squared off at the Estadio Azteca.

Domènec Torrent’s men have now gone four consecutive games without defeat, claiming two wins and two draws, while losing just one of their last 11 matches since mid-August.

Monterrey have picked up 30 points from their 14 Liga MX matches so far to sit third in the standings, with second-placed Club America (31) and league leaders Toluca (32) ahead of them.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 24 wins from the last 62 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boasts a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Monterrey have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 20 occasions.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their seven Liga MX home games this season, picking up five wins and two draws from their seven matches so far.

Monterrey have lost just one of their most recent five away matches while picking up three wins and one draw since August 12.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction

Looking at previous meetings between Cruz Azul and Monterrey, we anticipate an action-packed contest at the Estadio Azteca with plenty of goalmouth action. Larcamon’s men have been near impenetrable at home this season, and while we expect Monterrey to put up a fight, we are backing Cruz Azul to come away with all three points.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in six of the last eight meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in five of their last seven encounters)

