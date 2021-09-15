Cruz Azul vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League semi-finals 2021

In an all-Mexican CONCACAF Champions League semi-final, Cruz Azul and Monterrey will square off at Estadio Azteca on Thursday.

The two sides met at the Estadio BBVA in the first-leg tie last month. Monterrey emerged as the winners in that fixture thanks to Maximiliano Meza's ninth-minute goal.

The two Liga MX rivals are separated by just one point in the league standings and have endured identical results in their last five games; a loss in their latest outing, three back-to-back draws and one win.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

Since 2003, the two sides have met each other 48 times across all competitions. The home team have the upper hand in this fixture and have 20 wins to their name. Rayados have 13 wins while the spoils have been shared 15 times between the two sides.

When it comes to their record in the CONCACAF Champions League, the visiting side are unbeaten against the hosts. They beat Cruz Azul 3-2 on aggregate in the semi-finals of the 2011-12 campaign as they went on to lift the title that term.

They last met in Liga MX action in August at Thursday's venue. The game ended in a 1-1 draw, with Alfonso Alvarado scoring an injury-time equalizer for the visitors.

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX): L-D-D-D-W

Monterrey form guide (Liga MX): L-D-D-D-W

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Team News

Cruz Azul

Luis Ángel Mendoza, Alexis Peña and Jesús Corona continue to be sidelined for the La Máquina.

Injured: Luis Ángel Mendoza, Alexis Peña, Jesús Corona

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Monterrey

Erick Aguirre has been ruled out with a thigh injury he picked up with the Mexican national team at the Tokyo Olympics. There is yet to be a fixed return date for the young full-back.

Former Tottenham Hotspur striker Vincent Janssen is expected to undergo surgery for pubalgia and has been ruled out for at least a month. Rogelio Funes Mori is expected to start here, having been rested for the weekend's game against Atlas.

Injured: Erick Aguirre, Vincent Janssen

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado; Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Yoshimar Yotun; Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Santiago Gimenez

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Cardenas; Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas, John Medina, Edson Gutierrez, César Montes; Matias Kranevitter, Arturo Gonzalez; Rogelio Funes, Joel Campbell, Maximiliano Meza

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction

Both clubs should be able to welcome back some of their star players who were rested after a lengthy international break.

We expect a tight game ending in a draw, with both sides getting on the scoresheet.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Monterrey

