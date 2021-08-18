Cruz Azul vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021 

Cruz Azul welcome Monterrey to the iconic Estadio Azteca for a Liga MX matchday five fixture on Thursday.

The game comes just one week after they traded tackles in an all-Mexican semifinal in the CONCACAF Champions League.

The home side come into the game on the back of a convincing 4-0 victory over Toluca in a league fixture on Sunday. Bryan Angulo put La Maquina on their way with a first-half brace.

Monterrey were also dominant in their 3-1 victory over Pachuca on the same day. Rogelio Funes scored a goal in each half to help his side pick up all three points.

Monterrey sit in fourth place, having picked up eight points from four games. They are a point and one place above Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

Cruz Azul have 20 wins from their last 48 games against Monterrey. Monterrey were victorious on 12 occasions, while 16 previous games ended in draws.

Their latest meeting came in continental action last week when Max Meza's ninth-minute strike was enough to put Monterrey in the driving seat in the semi-final tie.

That defeat meant that Cruz Azul have lost two of their last five games, having lost just one in their previous 10. The visitors are on a nine-game unbeaten run, with five wins and four draws recorded in this sequence.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-L-W-D-L

Monterrey form guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-D

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Team News

Cruz Azul

Goalkeepers Jesus Corona (fractured toe) and Jose de Jesus Corona (broken finger) have both been ruled out with injuries. Meanwhile, Aldrian Aldrete will undergo a fitness test to determine his availability.

Injuries: Jesus Corona, Jose de Jesus Corona

Suspension: None

Monterrey

Hector Moreno and Erick Aguirre have both been ruled out with knee and muscle injuries respectively. Former Tottenham striker Vincent Janssen has been suspended for the injury-time red card he received against Pachuca.

Injuries: Hector Moreno, Erick Aguirre

Suspension: Vincent Janssen

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Jonathan Rodriguez, Yoshimar Yotun; Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Santiago Gimenez

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Luis Cardenas (GK); Jesus Gallardo, Sebastian Vegas, John Medina, Edson Gutierrez, Miguel Layun; Matias Kranevitter, Arturo Gonzalez; Rogelio Funes, Joel Campbell, Maximiliano Meza

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction

Cruz Azul have been out-of-sorts in recent weeks but home advantage could factor in their favor.

Both sides have enough quality within their ranks and will each fancy their chances of getting all three points. However, they are likely to cancel each other out with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Monterrey

