Cruz Azul vs Monterrey prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

The Liga MX Apertura final phase gets underway with one of the most anticipated games of the reclassification stage, as Cruz Azul square off against Monterrey at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

The winner will grab a place in the quarter-finals but their opponents will be decided after all four spots from this round of fixtures are determined, with the teams reseeded according to their place in the league standings.

Cruz Azul secured an eighth-place finish in the regular season and suffered a 4-3 loss at Pumas UNAM in their last league fixture. Meanwhile, Monterrey finished a point and place behind the hosts, playing out a goalless draw against Club America on the final day of the season.

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 63 times across all competitions since 1996. The hosts have the upper hand in the fixture but Rayados have been the better side in recent matches, with four wins in their last nine fixtures while the hosts have just two.

Overall, La Máquina lead 29-16 in wins, while the spoils have been shared 18 times between the two sides. This will be the fifth meeting between them this year, with two wins for Monterrey, one for Cruz Azul, and one game ending in a draw.

They last squared off in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final second leg at Saturday's venue. Monterrey upset the hosts with a commanding 4-1 win and later went on to lift the continental trophy.

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX): L-L-W-D-D

Monterrey form guide (Liga MX): D-D-L-L-L

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Team News

Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul do not have any injury concerns for this game but Pablo Aguilar will serve a one-game suspension after picking up a fifth yellow card of the campaign in their previous outing.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Pablo Aguilar

Monterrey

César Montes and Stefan Medina are ruled out with knee and muscle injuries respectively and won't be able to take part in this fixture. Celso Ortiz and Héctor Moreno have recovered and are in training already, so they should be able to feature here.

Alan Montes has been suspended after a straight red card against Club America in their previous fixture.

Injured: César Montes, Stefan Medina

Doubtful: None

Suspension: Alan Montes

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Adrián Aldrete, Julio César Domínguez, Ignacio Rivero; Yoshimar Yotun, Guillermo Fernandez, Luis Romo; Roberto Alvardo, Bryan Angulo, Orbelín Pineda

Monterrey Predicted XI (4-3-3): Esteban Andrada; Edson Gutiérrez, Matías Kranevitter, Héctor Moreno, Érick Aguirre; Jesús Gallardo, Celso Ortiz, Joel Campbell; Alfonso González, Rogelio Funes Mori, Alfonso Alvarado

Cruz Azul vs Monterrey Prediction

Both clubs concluded their regular season on a disappointing note. Monterrey have gotten the better of the hosts twice already this year, so Cruz Azul will be wary of their opponents ahead of this encounter.

Home advantage for Cruz Azul makes them the favorites. We expect the home side to triumph, but it should be a closely contested game.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Monterrey

Edited by Peter P