Cruz Azul vs Necaxa prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Cruz Azul host Necaxa in their upcoming Liga MX Clausura fixture at Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

The hosts are tied at the top of the league standings with Atlas and Puebla on 10 points. They occupy third place behind the two sides on goal difference alone. They returned to winning ways against Leon with a 1-0 victory after playing out a 2-2 draw at Monterrey before the international break.

Necaxa have just one win to their name in the league and fell to a 3-1 loss at home to Pachuca in their previous outing.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Head-to-Head

There have been 46 meetings between the two sides across all competitions since 1996. The hosts have been the better side in recent fixtures and they are unbeaten since 2018, but overall the two sides have been pretty evenly matched.

Cruz Azul hold a slender 19-16 lead in wins while 11 games have ended in draws. They last squared off in Liga MX Apertura action at Estadio Victoria in August, with the game ending in a 2-1 win for La Máquina.

Cruz Azul form guide (Liga MX): W-D-W-W

Necaxa form guide (Liga MX): L-W-L-L

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Team News

Cruz Azul

There are no reported injuries for the home side while Santiago Gimenez will be available for selection again, having served a one-game suspension last time around.

CRUZ AZUL @CruzAzul Regresa quien nos llevó a la Novena. ¡Bienvenido nuevamente a casa, Jaime! Regresa quien nos llevó a la Novena. ¡Bienvenido nuevamente a casa, Jaime! https://t.co/1vVbEmNs1l

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Necaxa

The visiting side did not report any injuries ahead of their trip to the capital, meaning they'll have a fully fit squad to choose from here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Necaxa Predicted XI (5-3-2): Edgar Hernandez (GK); Alan Medina Camacho, Fabricio Formiliano, Brian García, Idekel Dominguez, Jesus Escoboza; Ángelo Araos, Fernando Gonzalez, Fernando Madrigal; Rodrigo Aguirre, Milton Giménez

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Prediction

The hosts have kept three clean sheets in their four league games so far and are yet to concede at home. The visiting side have scored six goals in the competition and their only win of the campaign came in their away game at Santos Laguna.

Nonetheless, any outcome other than an easy win for the hosts seems an unlikely outcome here.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Necaxa

