Cruz Azul vs Necaxa prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23 

Cruz Azul will invite fourth-placed Necaxa to the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Apertura action on Saturday.

The home team failed to build on their winning start to their league campaign and are winless in their last four games, falling to 11th place in the league standings as a result. They played out a goalless draw against Atletico San Luis last time around.

Necaxa are in relatively better form in the league and have made it two wins in a row. They defeated Pachuca 2-0 in their home fixture in their previous outing, keeping their second clean sheet of the campaign.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 48 times across all competitions since 1996. The fixture has been contested fiercely, as just 11 games have ended in draws. Cruz Azul have a 20-17 lead in wins and have just one loss in the last four home meetings with Los Rayos.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-D-L-L-W

Necaxa form guide (all competitions): W-W-L-W-L

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Team News

Cruz Azul

New signing Gonzalo Carneiro took part in full training sessions with the club and all formalities related to his transfer have also been completed, meaning he is available for selection in this game.

There are no reported injuries or suspension concerns for La Máquina as they look to return to winning ways in this fixture.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Necaxa

Édgar Méndez returns from a one-game suspension for the visitors. They travel to the capital with a full-strength squad as there are no injuries to worry about for them at the moment.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Predicted XIs

Cruz Azul (4-4-2): Sebastián Jurado (GK); Juan Escobar, Julio Domínguez, Luis Abram, Alejandro Mayorga; Carlos Rodríguez, Erik Lira, Carlos Rotondi, Ignacio Rivero; Uriel Antuna, Iván Morales.

Necaxa (5-3-2): Luis Malagón (GK); Brian García, Alexis Peña, Agustín Oliveros, José Esquivel, Fabricio Formiliano; Angelo Araos, Dieter Villalpando, Brayan Garnica; Miltón Giménez, Facundo Batista.

Cruz Azul vs Necaxa Prediction

Cruz Azul have a decent goalscoring record this season with eight goals to their name. However, they have conceded nine goals, the second-worst defensive record in the league.

Necaxa have scored six goals in five games while conceding five, and have fared slightly better than the capital club. Taking the form of the two sides into consideration, the visiting side should be able to secure a narrow win here.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-2 Necaxa

