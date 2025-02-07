Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2025

The action continues in round six of the Mexican Liga MX as Cruz Azul and Pachuca lock horns at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Saturday. Both sides head into the weekend off the back of contrasting results, with Guillermo Almada’s men suffering a 2-1 home defeat against Club Leon.

Cruz Azul kicked off their 2025 CONCACAF Champions Cup campaign on a positive note as they secured a 1-0 victory over Haiti outfit Real Hope on Tuesday.

Vicente Sanchez’s side have now won three consecutive matches across all competitions, including back-to-back victories over Club Necaxa and Club Tijuana in Liga MX.

Cruz Azul have picked up eight points from their opening five Liga MX matches to sit fifth in the league standings, level on points with Toluca and Pumas UNAM.

Elsewhere, Pachuca were condemned to their first defeat of the new league campaign as they were beaten 2-1 by Club Leon last time out.

Before that, Almada’s men picked up three wins and one draw from their opening four matches while scoring six goals and keeping two clean sheets.

With 10 points from five matches, Pachuca are currently fourth in the Liga MX Clausura standings, level on points with third-placed Tigres UANL.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 26 wins from the last 57 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul hold the upper hand in the history of this fixture.

Pachuca have picked up 20 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 11 occasions.

Almada’s men are unbeaten in their last three visits to the Estadio Olímpico Universitario, claiming two wins and one draw since August 2021.

Cruz Azul have lost just one of their most recent 10 home matches while picking up six wins and three draws since the start of September.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Prediction

Fresh off the back of suffering their first defeat of the new campaign, Pachuca will head into the weekend looking to immediately bounce back.

However, Cruz Azul have hit their stride early and we are tipping them to come out on top in front of their home supporters.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Pachuca

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of the last 10 meetings between the two teams)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in five of their last seven encounters)

