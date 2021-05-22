Cruz Azul vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul host Pachuca at the Estadio Azteca on Sunday in the second leg of their Clausura semi-final in Liga MX.

The home side will be hoping to get the job done and secure their place in the finals. The sides played out a goalless stalemate on Thursday so it's all to play for in Mexico City.

However, there is more pressure on the home side as they face a must-win clash. A score draw would ensure the away team advance into the next round at Cruz Azul's expense.

La Maquina's excellent home record this season holds them in good stead, having gone 13 games unbeaten at the Azteca since their defeat to Puebla in mid-January.

But on the flip side, the Gophers have been going strong on the road, losing only twice in their last eight trips, both against Club America.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Head-To-Head

The upcoming clash will be their 50th, with Cruz Azul leading the head-to-head record with 23 wins. Meanwhile, Pachuca have claimed the spoils on 16 occasions.

🗣 "Tenemos que ganar. En casa tenemos que conseguir la victoria sea el marcador que sea"



– Juan Reynoso. #Rómpela pic.twitter.com/QReXwfnfuP — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 21, 2021

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-L-W-D

Pachuca Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-D

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Team News

Cruz Azul

Juan Reynoso's squad have a clean bill of health with no key injuries or suspensions, but may opt to make a few changes here. Juan Escobar could replace Ignacio Rivero at right-back, while Orbelin Pineda might slot back into the left-wing position ahead of Yoshimar Yotun.

However, the manager faces a dilemma in attack. He must decide whether to go with top-scorer Jonathan Rodriguez, who's scored just once in six games, or give Bryan Angulo a chance to lead their attack.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

👊🏼 | Nos vamos uniendo los Tuzos desde donde quiera que estén... ¡Hoy juega Pachuca 🤍💙 y salimos al campo soñando juntos!



¡VAMOS LOS TUZOS HASTA EL FINAL! #TeJuroQueTeAmo💙 pic.twitter.com/NvfWzcR2rj — Club Pachuca (@Tuzos) May 22, 2021

Pachuca

Head coach Paulo Pezzolano wouldn't have been too disappointed with his side's performance in the last game and may field the same lineup again. However, Antonio Figueroa and Victor Guzman are pushing for a start.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-3-3): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Walter Montoya; Luis Romo, Rafael Baca, Guillermo Fernandez; Roberto Alvarado, Bryan Angulo, Orbelin Pineda.

Pachuca (4-4-2): Oscar Ustari; Kevin Alvarez, Gustavo Cabral, Oscar Murrillo, Matias Catalan; Antonio Figueroa, Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Santiago Mosquera; Roberto de la Rosa, Mauro Quiroga.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Prediction

It will be a tight affair, just like the first leg, but we're placing our bet on the home side to win narrowly, given their excellent record on home soil.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pachuca