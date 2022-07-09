Cruz Azul vs Pachuca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Cruz Azul will entertain Pachuca at the Estadio Azteca in the Liga MX Apertura on Saturday.

Both teams kicked off their campaigns with a win. Azul secured a hard-fought 3-2 victory against Tigres UNAL, thanks to Santiago Gimenez's injury-time penalty. Pachuca, meanwhile, got their season underway with a 2-0 win against Queretaro at home, thanks to Nicolas Ibanez and Aviles Hurtado's strikes.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Head-to-Head

The two teams have crossed paths 61 times across competitions since 1996. Pachuca are without a win at the Estadio Azteca since a 1-0 win in the 2014-15 Liga MX Apertura campaign opener .

Cruz enjoy a 27-21 lead in wins ,while 13 games have ended in draws. The last six meetings between the two teams have seen less than 2.5 goals. They last met in the Liga MX Clausura at the Estadio Hidalgo in March, which Pachuca won 1-0.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-W.

Pachuca form guide (all competitions): W.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Team News

Cruz Azul

La Maquina have no reported injuries or suspensions. New signing Carlos Rotundi has trained with the squad and is in contention to start. Diego Aguirre has seen two wins in as many competitive games and is not expected to make any changes to his starting XI.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pachuca

Los Tuzos have travelled to Mexico City with a clean bill of health.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Predicted XIs

Cruz Azul (4-14-1): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Luis Abram, Julio Domínguez, Alejandro Mayorga, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira; Rafael Baca, Angel Romero, Christian Tabo, Uriel Antuna; Santiago Gimenez

Pachuca (4-3-1-2): Carlos Moreno (GK); Miguel Tapias, Gustavo Cabral, Kevin Alvarez, Mauricio Isais; Luis Chavez, Erick Sanchez, Marino Hinestroza; Victor Guzman; Aviles Hurtado, Nico Ibanez.

Cruz Azul vs Pachuca Prediction

Pachuca kept a clean sheet in their season opener, while Azul have conceded two goals in their two competitive games this term. While Pachuca finished first in the regular season in the Clausura, they are expected to come up short this time.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pachuca.

