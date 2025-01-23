Cruz Azul vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | January 25th 2025

Cruz Azul and Puebla will battle for three points in a Liga MX Clausura matchday three clash on Saturday (January 25th). The game will be played at Estadio Olimpico Universitario.

The home side are coming into the game on the back of a 1-0 defeat away to Juarez last weekend. Puma's 20th-minute strike proved to be the difference between the two sides.

Puebla, meanwhile, suffered a 2-1 defeat at home to Atletico San Luis. They went ahead through Facundo Martiarena's sixth-minute goal while Sebastian Salles-Lamonge equalized in the 36th minute. Rodrigo Dourado scored the match-winner in the sixth minute of injury time.

The loss left them in 14th spot in the table with one point to their name. Cruz Azul are also 16th on one point.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz Azul have 25 wins from the last 56 head-to-head games. Puebla were victorious on 14 occasions while 17 games ended in a share of the spoils.

Their most recent clash came in October 2024 when Cruz Azul claimed a 2-1 away win.

Six of the last seven head-to-head games have seen both sides find the back of the net, with five games in this sequence producing three goals or more.

Four of Cruz Azul's last six games have seen one side fail to find the back of the net.

Puebla have won just one of their last 11 league games (nine losses).

Four of the last five head-to-head games have been level at the break.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Prediction

Cruz Azul are yet to register their first win of the Clausura and Martin Anselmi's side have a good opportunity to get off the mark here. La Máquina are the overwhelming favorites in this game but their recent record when hosting this fixture does not inspire confidence.

Puebla are the pre-game underdogs according to the bookmakers. However, they are unbeaten in the last five head-to-head games where they were the visitors, winning on three occasions.

Cruz Azul know that anything other than a win would not be good enough and we are backing the home side to claim a comfortable victory with goals at both ends.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 3-1 Puebla

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 4 - Highest scoring half: Second half

