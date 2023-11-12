Cruz Azul vs Puebla Prediction and Betting Tips | November 12th 2023

Cruz Azul will welcome Puebla to the Estadio Azteca in their last match of the Liga MX Apertura campaign on Sunday (November 12).

The home team have failed to book a place in the Liguilla as a 1-0 defeat to Guadalajara last week ended their chances of finishing in the top 10. They are currently in 16th place in the league table and will finish 13th in the league table at best even if they manage to win this one.

The visitors are in eighth place in the league standings and are assured of a place in the Liguilla. If they can record a win in this match, they have a shot of earning a direct place in the quarter-finals. In their previous outing, they defeated Leon in a nine-goal thriller, recording a 5-4 win.

Guillermo Martínez Ayala bagged a hat-trick while Diego de Buen scored in the 79th minute and Miguel Sansores bagged an injury-time winner.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have met 53 times in all competitions since 1996. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings with 23 wins to their name. The visitors have got the better of the capital club 13 times and 17 games have ended in draws.

Five of the last eight meetings between the two teams have ended in draws, with four of them ending with a scoreline of 1-1.

Cruz Azul registered their first win in eight meetings against Puebla when the two teams last met in the Clausura in February.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last four away meetings against the hosts, recording two wins.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in Liga MX this season, recording three wins.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Prediction

La Máquina have failed to secure a spot in the Liga MX playoffs and will look to sign off for their Apertura campaign with a win. They have won their last two home games while also keeping clean sheets and will look to keep that momentum going in this match.

Interestingly, they have just one win in their last seven home meetings against the visitors, which is a cause for concern. Joaquín Moreno will field a strong starting XI in this match as he looks to end his spell as the club's manager with a win.

La Franja head into the match on a three-game unbeaten run, including a thrilling 5-4 win last week. They have won three of their last four away games this season and should be able to produce another strong display.

Gustavo Ferrareis, who has played in each of the 16 games in the Apertura campaign for the club thus far, is suspended for the final game of the season, after picking up his fifth yellow card last week against Leon.

Considering Puebla's impressive away form and away record against the hosts recently, we back them to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Puebla to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Guillermo Martínez Ayala to score or assist any time - Yes