Cruz Azul vs Puebla prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Cruz Azul host Puebla at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX Clausura on Sunday, with both sides having strong seasons so far.

Cruz Azul are currently 5th in the table, five points off the top of the table. Juan Reynoso's side have failed to win any of their last two games and will look to bounce back with a win against Puebla on Sunday.

Puebla are second on the table, one point behind league leaders Pachuca. Nicolas Larcamon's side are unbeaten in their last eight games and will be looking to continue their momentum with a win against Cruz Azul on Sunday.

Both sides have been in good form this season and that should make for an entertaining contest.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Head-to-Head

Puebla have slightly edged the recent head-to-head record between the two sides, having won one of their last five meetings.

The two sides played out a 1-1 draw the last time they met back in September 2021. Bryan Angulo's goal cancelled out Pablo Parra's opener to make sure the points were shared between the two sides.

Cruz Azul Form Guide: W-W-W-L-D

Puebla Form Guide: W-D-W-W-D

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Team News

Tabo will be a huge miss for Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul

Cruz Azul have new injury worries following their 2-2 draw against Tigres last time out. Cristian Tabo and Manuel Mayorga are both still out injured.

Injured: Cristian Tabo, Manuel Mayorga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Puebla

Puebla came away unscathed from their 1-1 draw against Juarez last time out. Larcamon will have a full strength squad to choose from for the game on Sunday.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jose de Jesus Corona; Luis Abram, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Erik Lira, Carlos Rodriguez; Ignacio Rivero, Carlos Antuna, Bryan Angulo

Puebla Predicted XI (5-4-1): Anthony Silva; Juan Pablo Segovia, Israel Reyes, Emanuel Gularte, Diego De Buen, Lucas Maia; Maximiliano Araujo, Federico Mancuello, Jordi Cortizo, Gustavo Ferrareis; Guillermo Martinez

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Prediction

Both sides have been in good form this season and that should come to the fore during the game. However, Puebla should have enough quality to pick up the win on Sunday.

We predict an enthralling game with Puebla coming away with a win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-2 Puebla

Edited by Adit Jaganathan