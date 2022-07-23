Cruz Azul vs Puebla prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Cruz Azul will entertain Puebla at Estadio Azteca in Liga MX action on Saturday.

This will be the fourth game of the ongoing campaign for the two sides. Cruz Azul have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two games and will be looking to return to winning ways. Puebla are undefeated in their league campaign thus far and could go atop the league standings if they can secure a win here.

The hosts played out a five-goal thriller in their previous outing against Atlas. They were reduced to 10 men in injury time of the first half and conceded two goals as a result in the second half.

Puebla played out a 1-1 draw last time around against Leon, a game in which one player from each team picked up a red card.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Head-to-Head

The two sides have crossed paths 51 times across all competitions since 1996. Cruz Azul have been the better side in this fixture with 22 wins to their name. The spoils have been shared 16 times in this fixture, while 13 games have ended in wins for Los Camoteros.

The hosts are without a win in this fixture since 2019, with their last win coming against the visitors at Saturday's venue in 2018.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-W

Puebla form guide (all competitions): D-W-W

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Team News

Cruz Azul

New signing Carlos Rotondi was sent off in his debut game for the club but his red card was overturned earlier this week and he is in contention to start here. There are no reported absentees for La Máquina ahead of the game and manager Diego Aguirre has registered 21 players for this match.

Injured: None.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Puebla

Maximiliano Araújo was red-carded in the previous outing and was suspended for the game. Fernando Aristeguieta suffered an ankle injury in training earlier this week and has been sidelined for at least six weeks.

Injured: Fernando Aristeguieta.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: Maximiliano Araújo.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Predicted XIs

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Julio Cesar Dominguez, Jose Joaquin Martinez, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Christian Tabo, Santiago Gimenez; Angel Romero.

Puebla Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Anthony Silva (GK); Israel Reyes, Emanuel Gularte, Diego De Buen, Gastón Silva; Daniel Aguilar, Federico Mancuello; Jordi Cortizo, Gustavo Ferrareis, Iván Jared Moreno; Amaury Gabriel Escoto Ruíz

Cruz Azul vs Puebla Prediction

Cruz Azul have scored at least one goal in their three league games thus far and will be confident of scoring at least one goal here. Puebla have also scored six goals but have been the better side defensively, conceding just three goals thus far, four fewer than the home team.

Taking into consideration the form of the two sides and their recent history in this fixture, a draw might ensue here.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Puebla

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far