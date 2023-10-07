Cruz Azul entertain Pumas at the Estadio Azteca in Liga MX on Saturday (October 7).

The hosts have returned to winning ways and will be keen to maintain their recent momentum. Cruz have won their last two games following a three-game winless streak. Both wins came on the road, but the more notable was their victory against third-placed Atlético San Luis 2-1.

La Máquina are 14th with 11 points ahead of matchday 12 but can still qualify for the final phase. They need four points to reach the quarterfinals and three points for reclassification. However, Cruz's poor home form has seen them lose four times in five games.

Pumas, meanwhile, are in search of their first win over Cruz since March 2022. The two teams have met four times since then, with Cruz always having the upper hand.

Pumas aare fourth in the standings with 18 points – six points behind the top spot. They could close the gap if they claim most of the remaining 18 points on offer. Pumas finished 14th last season and did not qualify for the Apertura final phase but could make it this time if they hold their position.

They can’t afford to lose on Sunday, as four other teams are following closely in the standings. However, with only one win in their last five trips, the visitors need to be at their best to avoid defeat.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five games against Pumas.

The hosts have drawn once and lost four times in their last five home games.

Cruz have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games with Puma.

Pumas have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five away outings.

Cruz have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games, while Pumas have won thrice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Cruz: W-W-L-D-L; Pumas: W-L-W-W-L

Cruz Azul vs Pumas Prediction

Efforts from Angel Sepulveda and Diber Cambindo, with six and four goals respectively, have contributed to Cruz's survival so far. Uriel Antuna boasts three assists.

Meanwhile, Juan Dinenno and César Huerta are Pumas’ most dreadful duo. They have rescued the team from difficult situations, scoring five goals apiece. Cruz, though, are expected to prevail due to their home advantage.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas

Cruz Azul vs Pumas Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Pumas to score - Yes