Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Prediction and Betting Tips | April 5th 2025

Cruz Azul will welcome Pumas UNAM to Estadio Cuauhtémoc in the Liga MX Clausura phase on Saturday. The hosts are in fifth place in the standings with 25 points. Pumas have five wins and are in 10th place with 17 points.

La Máquina are unbeaten in their last nine games in all competitions. They met Chivas in their previous league outing and registered a 1-0 away win. Ignacio Rivero scored the only goal of the match in injury time of the first half. They met arch-rivals Club America in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarterfinals and played to a goalless draw.

The visitors met Leon in Liga MX last week and recorded a 2-1 comeback away triumph. Leonardo Suárez equalized in the 38th minute, and José Caicedo bagged the match-winner in the 82nd minute. They played against the Vancouver Whitecaps in the Champions Cup and were held to a 1-1 draw.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Mexico City-based rivals have met 144 times in Liga MX. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 60 wins. Pumas have 41 wins, and 43 games have ended in draws.

La Máquina are unbeaten in their last four meetings against the visitors. The two teams last met in the Liga MX Apertura in October, and La Máquina recorded a 2-0 away win.

Pumas UNAM have seen conclusive results in their last eight Liga MX away games, recording four wins.

Cruz Azul have lost just one of their last 11 Liga MX games. They have won four of their last six league games and have kept clean sheets in these wins.

The visitors have won just one of their last eight meetings against La Máquina, with that triumph registered away from home.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

La Máquina have won four of their last five home games in all competitions, scoring 14 goals while conceding twice. They have kept four clean sheets in their last six meetings against the visitors and will look to build on that form.

Auriazules are unbeaten in their last four away games, recording two wins. They have conceded one goal apiece in these games. Notably, they have won two of their last seven league games, with both triumphs registered in their travels.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, the hosts are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Pumas UNAM

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

