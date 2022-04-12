Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | 2022 CONCACAF Champions League

In the semifinal second leg of the 2022 CONCACAF Champions League, Cruz Azul will host Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Azteca on Wednesday morning.

Cruz were beaten 2-1 in the first leg last week. They found themselves two goals down at the break before Christian Tabo came off the bench to score a late crucial away goal, his maiden strike for the club.

The home team are six-time winners of the CONCACAF Champions League, last lifting the trophy in the 2013-14 season. They were knocked out at this stage of the competition last season by Monterrey and will hope for better luck this time around.

Pumas UNAM hold the advantage ahead of the return leg on Wednesday. Juan Dinenno continued his impressive showing in the competition, scoring a third straight home brace.

Pumas will now look to complete the job this week and advance to the final as they look to end their 33-year wait for a continental title.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head

There have been 71 meetings between Cruz and Pumas. The hosts have won 31 of those games, while the visitors have won 18. There have been 22 draws between the two teams.

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): D-L-W-L-D.

Pumas UNAM Form Guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-L.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Team News

Cruz Azul

Juan Escobar came off injured last week, while Carlos Rodriguez picked up an injury in the subsequent game. The two men are set to miss out on this midweek clash, while 41-year-old goalkeeper Jesus Corona is on the recovery path from injury but is a doubt for the game.

Injured: Juan Escobar, Carlos Rodriguez

Doubtful: Jesus Corona, Angel Romero.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Pumas UNAM

Marco Garcia and Amaury Garcia are both injured and are not expected to play against Cruz Azul on Wednesday.

Injured: Marco Garcia, Amaury Garcia.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XIs

Cruz Azul (4-4-1-1): Sebastian Jurado (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Joaquin Martinez; Jose Rivero, Erik Lira, Rafael Baca, Angel Romero; Romulo Otero; Santiago Gimenez,

Pumas UNAM (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolas Freire, Efrain Velarde; Favio Alvarez, Leonel Lopez, Higor Meritao; Rogerio, Juan Dinenno, Washington Coroz,

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Cruz have struggled for form lately, winning just one of their last five games across competitions. They are, however, on a three-game winning streak on home turf and will look to capitalise on their home advantage this week.

Pumas, meanwhile, are on a four-game unbeaten run across competitions and have lost just one of their last six. They have one foot in the final already and should complete the task this week.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Pumas UNAM.

Edited by Bhargav