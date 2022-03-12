Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

In one of the standout fixtures in Liga MX this weekend, Cruz Azul entertain Mexico City rivals Pumas UNAM at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

Both sides return to league action having featured in the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions League quarter-finals over the week. The hosts picked up a 1-0 win at home over Montreal while Pumas suffered a 3-0 loss at New England.

They have endured similar outings in league fixtures and are separated by two spots in the league standings. Pumas have a game in hand and will be keen to come out on top against their city rivals.

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Head-to-Head

The two clubs have locked horns 69 times across all competitions. The home side have enjoyed the upper hand here, recording 30 wins, while the visitors have 17 wins to their name.

A total of 20 games have ended in draws, though the spoils were last shared in this fixture in 2019.

Both sides have recorded two wins in their last two home games, so La Maqina will be feeling a tad more confident in their ability to secure a win here. They last met at Estadio Olímpico Universitario in Apertura action in November. The then hosts came out victorious with a final score of 4-3.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-W

Pumas UNAM form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-W-D

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Team News

Cruz Azul

Julio César Domínguez, Rómulo Otero, and Christian Tabó did not feature in the Champions League game with injuries and are expected to sit this one out as well. Alejandro Mayorga's involvement in the game remains doubtful.

Injured: Julio César Domínguez, Rómulo Otero, Christian Tabó

Doubtful: Alejandro Mayorga

Suspended: None

Pumas UNAM

Jorge Ruvalcaba and Amaury García are the two injury concerns for the visiting side. The remaining players made it to the squad in time for the Champions League and are in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: Jorge Ruvalcaba, Amaury García

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Luis Abram, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Pumas UNAM Predicted XI (4-3-3): Alfredo Talavera (GK); Alan Mozo, Arturo Ortiz, Nicolás Freire, Jerónimo Rodríguez; Leonel López, Ricardo Galindo, Fabio Álvarez; Higor Meritão, Juan Dinenno, Washington Coroz

Cruz Azul vs Pumas UNAM Prediction

Both sides will have an eye on the second-leg fixture of the Champions League as they gear up for this league game. Key players might be rested here and as both teams are winless in their last three league fixtures, the game is likely to end in a draw.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Pumas UNAM

Edited by Peter P