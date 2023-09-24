Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | 25th September 2023

Cruz Azul will welcome Queretaro to Estadio Azteca in Liga MX on Monday.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Preview

Both teams are struggling for form this season, with eight matchdays already spent in the Torneo Apertura. Cruz Azul have won once, drawn twice, and lost four times, leaving them stuck in 16th place out of 18 teams. They are returning to their turf after a 2-2 draw against Mazatlán in an away fixture.

La Máquina will attempt to break their jinx and offer their supporters some celebration on Monday. They are yet to record a home win this season. However, they will take confidence from their impressive home record against Queretaro. The visitors have been unsuccessful at Estadio Azteca in the last five years.

Queretaro sit two places above Cruz Azul in the standings – in 14th spot - with eight points claimed from two wins and two draws. They are looking for their first league win in six games. They lost their previous match against América 2-1, two weeks after a 5-0 crushing at the hands of Tigres UANL.

Los Gallos Blancos need to put a positive spin on their campaign before things get out of hand. With seven rounds of games to spare, every upcoming fixture is tantamount to a final. Queretaro’s away record is quite uninspiring - three defeats in five trips. Their last win at Estadio Azteca dates back to March 2018 (0-1).

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz Azul have won four times and drawn once in their last five clashes with Queretaro at Estadio Azteca.

Cruz Azul have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice in their last five matches at home.

Queretaro have won twice and lost thrice in their last five away matches.

Cruz Azul have won once, drawn twice, and lost twice in their last five matches while Queretaro have won once, drawn once, and lost thrice.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Prediction

Cruz Azul need to make the most of their remaining seven games to expect qualification for the final phase. Diber Cambindo is one of the architects of the side’s modest success so far, scoring four goals while Uriel Antuna has racked up three assists.

Queretaro are also aiming to reach the final phase but need to beef up their defense to avoid diluting their up-field efforts.

Cruz Azul come into the match as the favorites based on form and home advantage.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Queretaro

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz Azul to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Queretaro to score - Yes