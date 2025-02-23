Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Prediction and Betting Tips | February 23rd 2025

Round eight of the Mexican Liga MX comes to an end on Sunday when Cruz Azul and Queretaro lock horns at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario. Benjamin Mora’s men will head into this one looking to get one over the hosts after losing the two league meetings between the sides last year.

Ad

Cruz Azul returned to winning ways last Wednesday when they edged out Santos Laguna 1-0 at the Estadio Corona courtesy of an early strike from 32-year-old Jose Rivero.

This followed a 2-1 defeat against 10-man Tigres UANL at the Estadio Universitario on February 16, a result which saw the five-game winning streak across all competitions come to an end.

Cruz Azul have won four of their opening eight Liga MX Clausura matches while losing twice and claiming two draws to collect 14 points and sit sixth in the standings.

Ad

Trending

Meanwhile, Queretaro were denied consecutive wins for the first time since September as they fell to a 4-2 loss against Monterrey at the Estadio Corregidora last time out.

Before that, Mora’s men snapped their four-game winless run on February 8 courtesy of a hard-fought 1-0 victory over Atletico San Luis on home turf. Queretaro have picked up seven points from their seven league matches so far to sit 14th in the standings, level on points with 15th-placed Atlas.

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 20 wins from the last 41 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boast a superior record in the history of this fixture.

Queretaro have picked up 18 wins in that time, while the spoils have been shared on eight occasions.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in 11 of their last 12 home matches across all competitions, claiming eight wins and three draws since the start of September.

Queretaro have failed to win their last five away matches, losing three and picking up two draws since a 1-0 loss at Atlas on September 21.

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Prediction

Buoyed by their win over Santos, Cruz Azul will head into this one with confidence as they look to put together some fine early-season form in the league. Mora’s men have won just one of their last eight games against the hosts and we see them struggling at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario once again.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Queretaro

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in four of their last five clashes)

Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been at least three goals scored in four of the last five meetings between the two teams)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback