Cruz Azul vs Queretaro prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Cruz Azul invite Queretaro to Estadio Azteca in their upcoming Liga MX fixture on Sunday.

The hosts are winless in their last four league games and their midweek fixture against Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League semi-final ended in a 4-1 loss at home.

The visiting side recorded their first win of the campaign as they overcame Necaxa 3-0 in their home game last week.

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Head-to-Head

Since 2003, the two sides have squared off 32 times across all competitions. The two sides have been evenly matched in the fixture and the hosts currently lead 17-13 in wins.

The matchup has mostly produced conclusive results, with the two sides sharing the spoils five times. In their last 17 games, each side have seven wins while three games have ended in a draw.

These sides last squared off in the Guardianes 2021 in January at Sunday's venue. The game ended in a convincing 4-1 win for Cruz Azul, who went on to lift the league title in May.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-L-D-D-D

Queretaro form guide (Liga MX): W-L-L-L-D

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Team News

Cruz Azul

Luis Ángel Mendoza, Jonathan Rodriguez, Alexis Peña and Jesús Corona are the three injury concerns for La Máquina. Peña suffered from a muscle injury in the 2-1 loss to Juarez and has been ruled out for at least a month.

Injured: Luis Ángel Mendoza, Jonathan Rodriguez, Alexis Peña, Jesús Corona

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Queretaro

The visiting side do not have any known injury or suspension concerns for this game. José Doldán served a one-game ban in the win over Necaxa and is in contention to start here.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado; Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca, Luis Romo, Yoshimar Yotun; Walter Montoya, Bryan Angulo, Lucas Passerini

Queretaro Predicted XI (4-3-3): Washington Aguerre; Daniel Cervantes, Maximiliano Perg, Omar Mendoza, Erik Vera; Pablo Barrera, Bryan Olivera, Kevin Escamilla; Kevin Ramirez, Nicolás Sosa, Luis Madrigal

Cruz Azul vs Queretaro Prediction

Despite their poor form Cruz Azul have not lost at home since the opening fixture of the season. Queretaro looked solid in their first win of the campaign last time around but might struggle to get a positive outcome here.

The hosts suffered a drubbing 4-1 loss in their CONCACAF Champions League and will be looking to get back to winning ways here. A narrow win for the hosts looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediciton: Cruz Azul 2-1 Queretaro.

