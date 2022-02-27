Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022

Cruz Azul and Santos Laguna return to Liga MX action on Sunday following their midweek CONCACAF Champions League fixtures.

The hosts emerged victorious in the round of 16 fixtures against Forge FC. With a 3-1 win in the second leg at home, Cruz Azul secured a 4-1 win on aggregate. Santos Laguna saw their one-goal lead from the first leg overturned as Montreal recorded a 3-0 win on Wednesday.

Both clubs have endured contrasting fortunes in the league, with Cruz Azul recording four wins while the visitors have suffered four losses and are the only side without a win in the Mexican top-flight.

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Head-to-Head

The two clubs have squared off 60 times across all competitions since 1996. The hosts have been the better side with 25 wins, while the visitors are also not far behind with 21 wins. The spoils have been shared 14 times between the two sides.

They last met at the Estadio Corona in August in the Apertura phase. The two sides squared off in the two-legged title decider in the 2021 Clausura. La Máquina secured a 2-1 win on aggregate to lift the league title.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-L-W

Santos Laguna form guide (all competitions): L-D-W-L-L

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Team News

Cruz Azul

The hosts have a clean bill of health at the moment and there are no suspensions for them either.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Santos Laguna

Ayrton Preciado suffered a fractured tibia in the World Cup qualifying campaign with Ecuador and has been ruled out for the remainder of the season.

Injured: Ayrton Preciado

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): José de Jesús Corona (GK); Alejandro Mayorga, Pablo Aguilar, Julio César Domínguez, Juan Escobar; Érik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Santiago Giménez, Carlos Alberto Rodríguez; Bryan Angulo

Santos Laguna Predicted XI (5-4-1): Carlos Acevedo (GK); Carlos Orrantia, Felix Torres, Doria, Omar Campos, Hugo Rodríguez; Alan Cervantes, Fernando Gorriaran, Brian Lozano, Leonardo Suárez; Ignacio Jeraldino

Cruz Azul vs Santos Laguna Prediction

Cruz Azul have the joint-best defensive record in the league, having let in five goals so far. Guerreros are without a win in the league and have the worst-attacking record in the division.

The visiting side have just one win in their last six games against the hosts and, given their current form, might struggle here. A win for the hosts seems to be the likely outcome here.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Santos Laguna

