Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | July 31st 2025

Cruz Azul will face Seattle Sounders at the Lumen Field on Thursday in the opening round of the 2025 Leagues Cup. La Maquina have had a mixed start to their Liga MX Apertura campaign, although they did thrash Club Leon 4-1 in their most recent outing and will be looking to build on that when they head to the United States this week.

Ad

They faced Charlotte FC in their Leagues Cup opener last season, playing out a goalless draw after 90 minutes before going on to lose the penalty shootout.

Seattle Sounders, meanwhile, have enjoyed a positive run of form on the domestic stage following their return from a difficult FIFA Club World Cup last month. They played out a 2-2 draw against Atlanta United in their last match. The Sounders looked set to be headed toward maximum points on the road following Osaze De Rosario's strike in the 95th minute before their opponents leveled things up at the death.

Ad

Trending

The Sounders picked up a largely comfortable 2-0 win over 10-man Minnesota United in their tournament opener last season and will be hopeful of a similar outcome this week.

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fourth meeting between the two teams. Cruz Azul are undefeated in their previous three matchups picking up two wins and a draw.

The two teams faced off in the last-16 of the CONCACAF Champions Cup back in March with Cruz Azul winning the two-legged tie 4-1 on aggregate.

Cruz Azul are one-time champions of the Leagues Cup, winning the maiden edition of the tournament in 2019. Seattle meanwhile have never won the competition although they finished runners-up in 2021.

The Sounders have managed just one clean sheet in their last 11 games across all competitions.

Ad

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

La Maquina are undefeated in their last four games in competitive action and have lost just one since February.

Seattle are undefeated in their last six games picking up three wins and three draws in that period. They should avoid defeat in regulation time here.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Seattle Sounders

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Ad

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in each of Cruz Azul's last five matches)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Soyoye Jedidiah Jedidiah is a European and international football journalist at Sportskeeda, who has been covering match previews for more than 3 years. Currently pursuing an engineering degree from the University of Ibadan, he conducts thorough research and ensures to be up-to-date with football news across the globe to create the most accurate previews.



A Manchester United fan, Jedidiah fell in love with football and the Red Devils since their UEFA Champions League triumph over Chelsea in 2008. He is a big fan of Robert Lewandowski and his historic performances from 2020, but feels that only Erling Haaland and Kylian Mbappe are capable of replicating the Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo rivalry. His all-time favorite manager is Carlo Ancelotti due to the Italian's remarkable composure in difficult moments of a contest. Spain's 1-0 win over Netherlands in the final of the 2010 FIFA World Cup is etched in his memory forever.



A true student of the game, Jedidiah relishes identifying hidden gems from lower-tiered leagues such as the EFL Championship and the Eredivisie. When not creating previews, he likes playing football and reading books. Know More