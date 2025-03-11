Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Prediction and Betting Tips | March 11th 2025

Cruz Azul play host to Seattle Sounders in the second leg of their CONCACAF Champions Cup round-of-16 tie on Tuesday. With last week’s first leg ending all square, a place in the quarter-finals is very much up for grabs at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario.

Cruz Azul were involved in a share of the spoils once again as they salvaged a 1-1 draw with Monterrey in their Mexican Liga MX clash at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario on Sunday.

The Azulones have now played out three back-to-back stalemates, including a goalless draw against Seattle Sounders in the first leg of their Champions Cup last-16 clash on March 6.

Cruz Azul kicked off the cup campaign with an emphatic 7-0 aggregate win over Haiti outfit Real Hope and will be looking to keep their continental quest alive on Tuesday.

Seattle Sounders, on the other hand, turned in a five-star display in MLS last Saturday when they steamrolled Los Angeles FC 5-2 at Lumen Field.

Brian Schmetzer’s men had failed to win their opening two games of the 2025 league campaign, playing out a 2-2 draw with Charlotte FC on February 23, one week before suffering a 2-0 loss against Real Salt Lake.

The 62-year-old coach will hope Saturday’s resounding display can provide a much-needed morale boost as his side face an uphill challenge in Mexico this week.

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the second-ever meeting between Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders, with their first meeting coming last week, when they played out a goalless draw.

Seattle Sounders have lost just one of their last 10 matches across all competitions while picking up five wins and four draws.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their six home games across all competitions in 2025, claiming three wins and three draws since the turn of the year.

Seattle have won six of their most recent eight away matches since the first week of September — only losing against LA Galaxy and Real Salt Lake in that time.

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Prediction

With last week’s first leg ending goalless, we expect Cruz Azul and Seattle Sounders to go all out here as they look to reach the quarter-finals. Home advantage gives the Mexicans the upper hand and we are tipping them to come away with the desired result.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Seattle Sounders

Cruz Azul vs Seattle Sounders Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have been three or more goals scored in seven of Cruz Azul’s last nine games)

Tip 3: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have also scored in seven of the hosts’ last nine outings)

