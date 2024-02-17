Cruz Azul vs Tigres Prediction and Betting Tips | February 18th 2024

The Mexican Liga MX returns with a fresh set of fixtures as Cruz Azul and Tigres go head-to-head at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes on Saturday.

Robert Siboldi’s men head into the weekend unbeaten in their last eight away games against La Máquina and will look to extend this impressive run. Cruz Azul maintained their fine run of results as they cruised to a comfortable 3-0 victory over Atletico San Luis last Sunday.

La Máquina have now won four games on the spin, scoring nine goals and conceding twice since failing to win their first two matches of the new Clausura campaign. With 13 points from six matches, Cruz Azul are currently fourth in the Liga MX standings, just one point behind league leaders Monterrey.

Elsewhere, Tigres thrashed Vancouver Whitecaps 3-0 on Thursday to secure a 4-1 aggregate victory over the MLS outfit in the first round of the CONCACAF Champions League qualifiers. This was in keeping with a fine run of results in Liga MX, where they have picked up four wins and two draws in their opening six matches.

With 14 points from a possible 18, Siboldi’s side are currently third in the league table, level on points with Club America and first-placed Monterrey.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres Head-To-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 50 meetings between the sides, Cruz Azul boast a slightly superior record in the history of this fixture.

Tigres have picked up one fewer win in that time, while the spoils have been shared on 15 occasions.

Siboldi’s men are unbeaten in their last five visits to the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes, claiming four wins and one draw since October 2020.

Cruz Azul are unbeaten in their last five outings, picking up one draw and four wins since kicking off the Clausura campaign with a 1-0 loss against Pachuca on January 14.

Tigres are on a run of five consecutive away games without defeat in all competitions, picking up three wins and two draws since the turn of the year.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres Prediction

Cruz Azul and Tigres have enjoyed a solid start to the Clausura campaign and we anticipate a thrilling contest this weekend. However, we predict the two sides to cancel each other out and settle for a share of the spoils.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Tigres

Cruz Azul vs Tigres Betting Tips

Tip 1: Draw

Tip 2: Over 10.5 corners - No (There have been fewer than 11 corner kicks in six of the last seven meetings between the sides)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been five or more bookings in four of Cruz Azul’s last five outings)