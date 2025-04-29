Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Prediction and Betting Tips | May 1st 2025

Cruz Azul will invite Tigres UANL to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the second leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinals on Thursday. They met in the first leg last week and played out a 1-1 draw.

The hosts are unbeaten in their last 15 games in all competitions, recording eight wins. They have drawn three of their last four games and will look to improve upon that record. They overcame fellow Liga MX side Club America 2-1 in the quarterfinals last month.

The visitors have enjoyed a seven-game unbeaten run across all competitions, securing four draws. Notably, three games have ended in goalless stalemates. They met Los Angeles in the previous round and recorded a 3-2 win on aggregate.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 70 times in all competitions since 1997. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 27 wins. Tigres are not far behind with 24 wins and 19 games have ended in draws.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last three meetings against La Máquina, playing out two 1-1 draws.

The hosts have lost just one of their last 13 games in the Champions Cup.

Tigres UANL are winless in their last seven away games in the Champions Cup, playing five draws.

Cruz Azul have won five of their last six home games in the Champions Cup, keeping three clean sheets.

La Máquina have won just one of their last six meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered at home last February.

The visitors are winless in their last five away games in all competitions, failing to score in four while keeping three clean sheets.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Prediction

La Máquina have drawn three of their last four games. They are on a five-game winning streak at home in all competitions, scoring 14 goals, and will look to build on that form. Notably, they have registered just one win in their last six meetings against Tigres while suffering three losses. They have scored one goal apiece in their last five games in this fixture.

Los Auriazules went unbeaten in April and will look to extend their unbeaten streak here. Notably, they have failed to score in seven of their last nine away games in all competitions, which is a cause for concern. Interestingly, they have won four of their last seven away meetings against La Máquina.

Both teams head into the match in great form and this game is likely to be another closely contested match, just like the first leg. Considering the hosts' better record in the Champions Cup, we back La Máquina to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Tigres UANL

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

