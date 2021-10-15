Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Cruz Azul are back in action after the international break as they host Tigres UNAL in Liga MX action at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday.

The hosts are in sixth place in the league standings with four wins to their name. They recorded a 1-0 away win over Tijuana in their previous outing, with Luis Romo scoring the only goal of the game in the 17th minute.

Tigres UANL are a point and a place above the hosts in the league standings. They played a goalless draw against Necaxa in their last outing.

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Head-to-Head

There have been 51 meetings between the two sides across all competitions so far. The head-to-head record is pretty even at this point with the hosts leading 19-18 in wins. The spoils have been shared 14 times in this fixture.

They squared off four times in the 2020-21 campaign, once in the Apertura regular season, once in the Clausura regular season, and twice in the quarter-finals of the Apertura playoffs. Both teams recorded two wins apiece.

They last met at Estadio Universitario in the Clausura regular season in February. The game ended in a 2-0 away win for Cruz Azul.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): W-D-W-L-D

Tigres UANL form guide (Liga MX): D-W-D-L-D

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Team News

Cruz Azul

José Joaquín Martínez is ruled out for the home game against Tigres. Luis Romo avoided a serious injury on international duty but is a doubt for the game. Yoshimar Yotún, Juan Escobar, and Bryan Angulo will return late from their international commitments and are not in contention for this game.

Injured: José Joaquín Martínez

Doubtful: Luis Romo

Suspended: None

Unavailable: Yoshimar Yotún, Juan Escobar, Bryan Angulo

Tigres UANL

Francisco Meza is a long-term absentee with an ACL injury, while Florian Thauvin has also been ruled out of the game with a muscle injury. All the other players who have been nursing injuries, including striker André-Pierre Gignac have resumed training and are in contention to start here.

Injured: Francisco Meza, Florian Thauvin

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-3-3): Sebastian Jurado; Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Adrián Aldrete; Rafael Baca, Roberto Alvarado, Guillermo Matías Fernández; Walter Montoya, Santiago Giménez, Lucas Passerini

Tigres UANL Predicted XI (5-3-2): Nahuel Guzman; Aldo Cruz, Guido Pizarro, Diego Reyes, Javier Aquino, Luis Alfonso Rodríguez; Raymundo Fulgencio, Rafael Carioca, Juan Pablo Vigón; Luis Quinones, Carlos Gonzalez

Cruz Azul vs Tigres UANL Prediction

Cruz Azul haven't been able to hit top form this season but have recorded two wins in their last three outings. They will have a few players unavailable for this game and that will have an impact on the outcome of the game.

Tigres have scored three goals more than the hosts, but have struggled in their travels this term. A low-scoring draw looks like the most likely outcome from the game.

Prediciton: Cruz Azul 1-1 Tigres UANL.

Edited by Shardul Sant