Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Prediction and Betting Tips | January 30, 2024

Cruz Azul host Tijuana at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes in the Liga MX on Tuesday (January 30).

Cruz appear to have carried over their hangover from the Apertura to the second part of the season, Clausura. They have won one of three games, drawing one and losing another. They finished near the bottom in the first part of the season and were unable to qualify for the Final phase play-in round.

La Máquina recovered from a four-game winless streak with a 2-1 home win over Mazatlan in their previous outing. They will look to build on that success. Cruz will also seek their revenge over Tijuana, who prevailed 2-1 in their previous league clash.

Tijuana. meanwhile. are in search of their first win in four games. Their last victory was in December in a friendly. They finished 13th in the Apertura, failing to compete in the final phase and have struggled in the Clausura.

Los Xolos are 14th in the standings with two points but could move into the top-10 in they succeed at the Estadio Ciudad de los Deportes. Their last three visits ended in one win, one draw and one loss. However, with Cruz’s back against the wall, Tijuana face an uphill battle in Mexico City.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Cruz have won twice, drawn once and lost twice in their last five games with Tijuana.

The hosts have won thrice, drawn once and lost once in their last five home games with Tijuana.

Cruz have won thrice and drawn twice in their last five games.

Tijuana have drawn once and lost four times in their last five away outings.

Cruz have won once, drawn once and lost thrice in their last five games, while Tijuana have won once, drawn twice and lost twice in the same period.

Form Guide: Cruz: W-D-L-L-L; Tijuana: D-D-L-L-W

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Prediction

Angel Sepulveda, who netted nine goals for Cruz to emerge as the third top scorer in the Apertura, has been off-colour in the Clausura.

Meanwhile, Paraguay international Carlos Gonzalez was Tijuana’s top scorer with nine goals in the Apertura but is yet to hit the ground running in the new campaign. Cruz come in as the favourites based on their home advantage and momentum.

Prediction: Cruz 2-1 Tijuana

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result – Cruz Azul

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals – Yes

Tip 3: Cruz to score first – Yes

Tip 4: Tijuana to score - Yes