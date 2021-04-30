Cruz Azul vs Tijuana prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul host Club Tijuana at the Aztec Stadium on the final matchday of the Clausura league season in Liga MX, having already secured a quarter-final place.

La Maquina will finish as league winners following Club America's stunning 3-1 loss to Toluca last weekend. The Mexico City outfit went five points clear before the final matchday.

But it's not over yet, with the main Clausura title still up for grabs, and head coach Juan Guzman has already set his sights on the upcoming knockout rounds.

Tijuana, meanwhile, are languishing in 14th position and face a must-win game in their hopes of securing a place in the Reclassification.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Head-To-Head

There have been 22 games between the sides, with Cruz Azul winning twice as many games (10) as they've lost against Tijuana (5).

Their clash in the 2020 Apertura also yielded a 2-1 away victory for the Mexico City outfit.

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): W-W-D-W-W

Tijuana Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-L-L-W

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Team News

Cruz Azul

There are no injury concerns for the home side. Jesus Corona and Orbelin Pineda were rested for their last clash with Atletico San Luis ahead of the all-important Champions League clash with Toronto. Those two might return to Guzman's XI for this league clash.

Experienced midfielder Yoshimar Yotun, who came off the bench in midweek, is also gunning for a start. Meanwhile, top-scorer Jonathan Rodriguez might be given a chance to start against Tijuana.

That means Bryan Angulo, who scored his first pair of goals of the season in the victory against Toronto, might drop to the bench.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

“Sabemos que va a ser muy complicado pero tenemos la ilusión y el deseo, estamos trabajando al 100 con Robert (Dante Siboldi) para enfrentar este partido de la mejor manera y podernos traer los 3 puntos” — @jona_orozco #FuerzaTijuas pic.twitter.com/dKdK0kY8pg — Xolos (@Xolos) April 28, 2021

Tijuana

Gonzalo Jara returns from his suspension, boosting head coach Roberto Siboldi's options in defense. Meanwhile, goalkeeper Jonathan Orozco, who returned from a two-week injury lay-off, is expected to start in goal.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-1-4-1): Jesus Corona; Ignacio Rivero, Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Adrian Aldrete; Yoshimar Yotun; Orbelin Pineda, Luis Romo, Elias Hernandez, Roberto Alvarado; Jonathan Rodriguez.

Tijuana (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Orozco; Vladimir Lorona, Eduardo Tercero, Victor Guzman, Brayan Angulo; Christian Rivera, Esteban Pavez; Jordi Cortizo, Marcel Ruiz, Fabian Castillo; Mauro Manotas.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Prediction

The home team are the overwhelming favorites as they've been very impressive in the Clausura season and are looking to finish on a high.

We expect Cruz Azul to secure a comfortable victory.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Tijuana