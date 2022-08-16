Cruz Azul vs Tijuana prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2022-23

Cruz Azul will invite Tijuana to Estadio Azteca in their upcoming Liga MX Apertura fixture on Wednesday.

The hosts have suffered back-to-back defeats in their last two league outings. Their previous game against Toluca ended in a bitter defeat as Camilo Sanvezzo scored a penalty in second-half injury time, in which a whopping 18 minutes were added.

They were also reduced to 10 men in the first minute of injury time and this numerical disadvantage played a part in their 3-2 loss.

Tijuana were also involved in a high-scoring affair as their previous game against Puebla ended in a 3-3 draw. They took the lead three times in the game but their opponents managed to strike back every time, including a last-gasp equalizer from Israel Reyes.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Head-to-Head

The two sides have locked horns 25 times across all competitions. The home team have a better record in this fixture with 12 wins to their name against their northern rivals.

They are also on a five-game unbeaten streak against the visitors, picking up four wins in that period. At home, La Máquina are undefeated across all competitions since 2016.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-L-W-D-D

Tijuana form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Team News

Cruz Azul

Alejandro Mayorga suffered an injury against Atletico San Luis and has been sidelined for at least another month. Goalkeeper Sebastián Jurado's red card from the game against Toluca was withdrawn and he will be available for selection here.

Injured: Alejandro Mayorga

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Tijuana

Los Xolos have no reported absentees for the trip to the capital.

Injured: None

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Predicted XIs

Cruz Azul (4-2-3-1): Jesús Corona (GK); Juan Escobar, Julio Domínguez, Ramiro Funes Mori, Luis Abram; Erik Lira, Rafael Baca; Uriel Antuna, Carlos Rodríguez, Carlos Rotondi; Iván Morales

Tijuana (4-2-3-1): Jonathan Orozco (GK); Ismael Govea, Lisandro López, Victor Guzmán, Abraham Flores; José Juan Vázquez, Franco Lértora; Joaquín Montecinos, Lucas Rodríguez, Alexis Canelo; Edgar López.

Cruz Azul vs Tijuana Prediction

Tijuana have struggled in their recent encounters against the home team but, given Cruz Azul's struggles this season, they just might be able to pull through for a draw here. Given the form of the two sides, a draw seems to be the likely outcome.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-2 Tijuana

