Cruz Azul vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | August 23rd 2025

Cruz Azul will invite Toluca to Estadio Olímpico Universitario in the Apertura phase of the Liga MX on Saturday. Both teams have won three of their five league games thus far, and they are separated by just one point in the league standings.

The hosts are unbeaten in their five league games and are third in the standings with 11 points, one more than the Diablos Rojos. They met Santos Laguna in their previous league outing and registered a 3-2 home win. Carlos Rodríguez and Ignacio Rivero added goals in the first half, and Gabriel Fernández bagged an 82nd-minute winner.

The visitors met Pumas UNAM in the league last week and were held to a 1-1 draw. Their winless run continued in the Leagues Cup quarterfinals, and they lost on penalties after the score ended 0-0 in regulation time.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have squared off 70 times in all competitions. Azul have the upper hand in these meetings, recording 26 wins. The visitors are not far behind with 23 wins and 21 games have ended in draws.

Their last two meetings have ended in draws, including a 2-2 stalemate in the Clausura phase of the 2024-25 campaign in April.

La Máquina have won just one of their last six meetings against the visitors, with that triumph registered away from home.

Diablos Rojos have won their two away games in the Liga MX this season, scoring six goals.

Three of the last four meetings between the two teams have produced under 2.5 goals.

The visitors have outscored Azul 13-12 in the league thus far.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Prediction

La Máquina are on a three-game winning streak in the Liga MX, scoring nine goals, and will look to continue their prolific run here. They have enjoyed an unbeaten home run in the Liga MX in 2025.

The Red Devils failed to score for the first time since May in the Leagues Cup match on Wednesday and will look to bounce back here. They are unbeaten in their last four away league games, though two have ended in draws.

Considering the current form of the two teams and recent history, a high-scoring draw will likely ensue.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-2 Toluca

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

