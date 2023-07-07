Cruz Azul vs Toluca Prediction and Betting Tips | July 8th 2023

Cruz Azul will welcome local rivals Toluca to the Estadio Azteca in the second match of the 2023 Liga MX Apertura on Saturday.

The hosts suffered a 2-0 away loss in their campaign opener to Atlas last week and will look to return to winning ways in their first home game of the season. They were without Uriel Antuna and Carlos Alberto Rodríguez in the match, as the duo is on international duty with the Mexico national team.

The visitors fared a little better in their campaign opener as they played out a goalless draw against Necaxa at home last week. They finished as the runners-up in the Apertura last season.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two Mexico state rivals have met 66 times in all competitions since 1996. They have contested these games closely, with the hosts having a narrow 25-22 lead in wins and 19 games ending in draws.

The hosts suffered defeats in both the Apertura and Clausura meetings last season, with Toluca recording a 3-2 win at Saturday's venue last August.

The last seven meetings between the two sides have produced over 2.5 goals, with the hosts scoring three or more goals in four matches.

Both teams were just two of the four sides that failed to open their goalscoring accounts in the campaign opener in the league.

The hosts have suffered just one defeat at home against the visitors in their last seven meetings.

Interestingly, both teams have kept just one clean sheet in the last 11 meetings in this fixture.

The hosts have suffered five defeats in their last seven games in all competitions, including friendlies. The visitors have suffered just a couple of defeats in that period.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Prediction

La Máquina struggled in the absence of their star attacking players in the campaign opener but should be able to produce a much-improved display at home. They have suffered just one defeat at home since 2016 against the visitors.

Diablos Rojos managed to keep a clean sheet in their campaign opener but failed to score as well. They won their two meetings against the hosts last season and will look to make it three wins in a row.

While they have a poor record at Saturday's venue, they should be able to hold the hosts to a low-scoring draw.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-1 Toluca

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Draw

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals.

Tip 3: At least a goal to be first in the first half - Yes

Tip 4: Jean Meneses to score or assist any time - Yes

