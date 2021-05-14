Cruz Azul vs Toluca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2020-21

Cruz Azul host Toluca at the Estadio Azteca on Saturday in the second-leg of their quarter-final clash in Liga MX. They would be hoping to turnaround a 2-1 deficit from Thursday and march into the last-four.

Alexis Canelo's 27th-minute penalty was canceled out by Guillermo Fernandez just minutes later, who restored parity for the Mexico City outfit. But another spot-kick from Michael Estrada in the second-half restored the lead for Los Choriceros, who held on to claim a vital win.

It was La Maquina's second consecutive loss against Toluca this year, having also lost on their travels there during the league phase.

However, Juan Reynoso's side will have revenge on their minds for Sunday's clash, as they need to win by just one goal to progress into the semi-finals.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Head-To-Head

There have been 50 previous clashes between the sides, with Cruz Azul beating Toluca 18 times, but losing to them on a close 14 occasions, including Thursday.

However, their last league meeting went Cruz Azul's way, who eked out a 3-2 victory. They will be hoping for a repeat of the same on Sunday.

Con la mente en el partido de vuelta.



Nada está decidido.



VAMOS POR EL PASE. pic.twitter.com/M07bOtQSu1 — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) May 13, 2021

Cruz Azul Form Guide (all competitions): L-W-D-W-W

Toluca Form Guide (all competitions): W-D-L-W-L

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Team News

Cruz Azul

Head coach Juan Reynoso might be tempted to make a few changes to his side after their first-leg defeat, with Yoshimar Yotun slotting back into midfield and top-scorer Jonathan Rodriguez leading from the front.

That means one of Walter Montoya and Brayan Angulo will have to drop to the bench, while Elias Hernandez might also be given the nod on the right-wing.

Injured: None

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

🏟| #𝗣𝗼𝘀𝘁𝗮𝗹DelDía



¡Nuestra casa, el Estadio Nemesio Diez, reabrió sus puertas para la Ida de los Cuartos de Final del #Guard1anes2021!#SomosElToluca pic.twitter.com/YeBF1xVTBu — Toluca FC (@TolucaFC) May 14, 2021

Toluca

Satisfied with his side's performance in the first-leg, Hernan Cristante might opt to field the same lineup on Sunday. That means another start for all his top attackers like Alexis Canelo, Michael Estrada and Rubens Sambueza, leaving Enrique Triverio on the bench once again. Diego Rodrigues is not likely to play in this game as he suffered a fractured nose in the first leg.

Injured: Diego Rodrigues

Suspended: None

Unavailable: None

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Predicted XI

Cruz Azul (4-4-2): Jesus Corona; Juan Escobar, Pablo Aguilar, Julio Dominguez, Adrian Aldrete; Elias Hernandez, Luis Romo, Guillermo Fernandez, Orbelin Pineda; Jonathan Rodriguez, Brayan Angulo.

Toluca (4-2-3-1): Luis Garcia; Raul Lopez, Miguel Barbieri, Jorge Nilo, Haret Ortega; Claudio Baeza, Jose Vazquez; Rubens Sambueza, Kevin Castaneda, Alexis Canelo; Michael Estrada.

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Prediction

Toluca don't have this tie completely in the bag yet and will most likely sit back in Mexico City, hoping to frustrate Cruz Azul with a low-block.

However, it's not that easy, as La Máquina are a formidable outfit at home and should be able to turn the tie around with a victory.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-0 Toluca