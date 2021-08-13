Cruz Azul vs Toluca prediction, preview, team news and more | Liga MX 2021

Cruz Azul welcome Toluca to Estadio Azteca on Saturday as Liga MX action continues in Mexico.

The hosts are coming off a 1-0 loss to Monterrey in the CONCACAF Champions League on Thursday. They have had a decent start to the Apertura 2021 campaign with a win, loss and a draw apiece from three league fixtures so far.

Toluca have kicked off the new season with a bang and, with three back-to-back wins, are the only side with a 100% record in the league at the moment. They travel to Mexico City in great form and will be hoping to secure a win over their state rivals.

Enfocados desde ya en el siguiente partido.



➡️ Jornada 4

🆚 Toluca

📅 14 de agosto

🏟 Estadio Azteca

⏰ 21:00. pic.twitter.com/oiHNQz9zE0 — CRUZ AZUL (@CruzAzul) August 12, 2021

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Head-to-Head

There have been 45 encounters between the two rivals since 2004. They have been evenly matched in this fixture with Toluca leading 15-14 in wins. The last four meetings have ended in two wins for each side.

There have been 16 draws between the two sides. Cruz Azul faced Toluca four times in the Clausura 2021, twice in the regular season and twice in the quarter-finals.

Though both sides recorded wins in their home fixtures, Cruz Azul defeated Toluca 4-3 on aggregate in the quarter-finals. They last squared off in the second leg fixture in May at Saturday's venue. The hosts recorded a commanding 3-1 win.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): L-W-D-L-W

Toluca form guide (Liga MX): W-W-W

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Team News

Cruz Azul

La Maquina will be without the services of goalkeeper Jesus Corona and right-back Adrián Aldrete. Aldrete is yet to feature in the new campaign and is in the final stages of recovery.

Injury: Jesus Corona, Adrián Aldrete

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Toluca

At the moment, there are no injury or suspension concerns for the league leaders.

Injury: Jesus Corona, Adrián Aldrete

Doubtful: None

Suspension: None

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Andrés Gudiño; Ignacio Rivero, Julio Dominguez, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar; Rafael Baca; Yoshimar Yotun, Walter Montoya, Luis Romo, Santiago Gimenez; Jonathan Rodriguez

Toluca Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Luis Garcia; Raul Lopez, Miguel Barbieri, Jorge Nilo, Haret Ortega; Claudio Baeza, Jose Vazquez; Rubens Sambueza, Kevin Castaneda, Alexis Canelo; Michael Estrada

Cruz Azul vs Toluca Prediction

Cruz Azul suffered a 1-0 loss in the CONCACAF Champions League after their first win of the campaign last week. There have been irregularities in their performances so far.

Toluca, on the other hand, have been in great form and have scored three goals in two games. They have a fully fit squad for this trip and should be able to take home the three points. We also expect Cruz Azul to score a goal in the game.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 1-3 Toluca

Also See: Fabrizio Romano's Transfer Roundup: Neymar's role in Lionel Messi's transfer to PSG, Chelsea's transfer plans and more

Edited by Peter P