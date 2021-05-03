Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC Prediction, preview, team news and more | CONCACAF Champions League

Cruz Azul will host Toronto FC in the second leg of their quarterfinal tie in the CONCACAF Champions League on Wednesday.

The Mexican giants picked up a 3-1 away victory in the first leg to leave them in the driving seat in this tie and well-placed to qualify for the semifinals.

Bryan Angulo scored a first-half brace to power La Máquina to the victory and Toronto FC have it all to do at the imposing Azteca Stadium.

A place in the last four awaits the winner of this tie and they will take on whoever qualifies between Columbus Crew and Monterrey.

Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC Head-to-Head

The two sides have met in continental competition on three occasions and they each have one win apiece, while one game ended in a stalemate.

Last week's meeting was preceded by two clashes in the 2010-11 group stage of the CONCACAF Champions League. On those occasions, Toronto FC won the home leg of their Group A meeting 2-1 and played out a goalless draw in the return fixture.

Cruz Azul followed up last week's continental victory with a 1-1 stalemate against Tijuana in the Mexican Liga MX but continue to lead in the table.

Toronto FC have failed to win any of their three games since a 2-1 victory over Club Leon in the last round of the CONCACAF Champions League.

Cruz Azul form guide (all competitions): D-W-W-D-W

Toronto FC form guide (all competitions): L-D-L-W-D

Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC Team News

Cruz Azul

The hosts have no reported injuries or suspension concerns.

Injuries: None

Suspension: None

Toronto FC

Five players have been sidelined for the trip to Mexico City. Alejando Pozuelo (thigh), Chris Mavinga (calf), Erickson Gallardo (groin), Julian Dunn (hip) and long-term absentee Ifunanya Achara (ACL) are all ruled out.

There are no suspension concerns for coach Chris Armas.

Injuries: Ifunanya Achara, Julian Dunn, Chris Mavinga, Erickson Gallardo, Chris Mavinga, Alejandro Pozuelo

Suspension: None

Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC Predicted XI

Cruz Azul Predicted XI (4-1-4-1): Jose Corona (GK); Adrian Aldrete, Pablo Aguilar, Juan Escobar, Iganacio Rivero; Rafael Baca; Roberto Alvarado, Orbelin Pineda, Romo Barron, Walter Montoya; Bryan Angulo

Toronto FC Predicted XI (4-4-2): Alex Bono (GK); Justin Morrow, Eriq Zavaleta, Omar Gonzalez, Auro; Jacob Shaffelburg, Priso-Mobongue, Michael Bradley, Marco Delgado; Jonathan Osorio, Jozy Altidore

Cruz Azul vs Toronto FC Prediction

Toronto FC need at least three goals to progress and this could see them throw caution to the wind, leaving space behind for the hosts to exploit.

Cruz Azul have more pedigree in this tournament and should have too much firepower for the Canadians. We are predicting a victory for the hosts.

Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Toronto FC