Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction and Betting Tips | June 1st 2025

The Estadio Olimpico Universitario plays host to the 2024-25 CONCACAF Champions Cup final as Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps go head to head for continental glory on Sunday. While the Mexicans are aiming for a seventh title, Jesper Sorensen’s men look to become the first Canadian team to win the crown.
It has been an impressive Champions Cup campaign for Mexican giants Cruz Azul, who have stormed to a ninth final after going unbeaten in their eight matches so far.
Vicente Sanchez’s side picked up five wins and three draws, a run which saw them brush aside fellow Mexican outfits Club America and Tigres UANL in the quarter-finals and semis respectively.
Cruz Azul head into Sunday’s crunch tie fresh off the back of a heartbreaking defeat against Club America in the Liga MX Clausura playoff semi-finals and will be looking for redemption at the Estadio Universitario.
Having knocked out Saprissa, Monterrey and Pumas UNAM, Vancouver Whitecaps showed their title credentials in the semi-finals, where they stormed to a 5-1 aggregate victory over Lionel Messi-led Inter Miami.
Sorensen’s men picked up a 2-0 victory at BC Place on April 25, one week before cruising to a 3-1 win in the return leg at the Chase Stadium.
Vancouver Whitecaps have also flown out of the blocks in MLS this season as they sit second in the Supporter’s Shield standings with 32 points from 15 matches, two points behind first-placed Philadelphia Union, albeit with two games in hand.
Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- This will be the first-ever meeting between Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps, who will be looking to begin their rivalry on a positive note.
- Vancouver Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last 15 matches across all competitions, claiming seven wins and eight draws since a 3-1 defeat against Chicago Fire on March 23.
- Cruz Azul are on a run of eight back-to-back home wins across all competitions and are unbeaten in their last 14 games at the Estadio Olímpico Universitario (11W 3D).
- The Whitecaps are unbeaten in their last 11 away matches across all competitions, picking up five wins and six draws since February’s 2-1 defeat against Saprissa.
Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps Prediction
With the prized continental crown on the line, we expect Cruz Azul and Vancouver Whitecaps to give their all at the Estadio Universitario as they hunt for glory. While the Whitecaps are on a dominant run of results, home advantage gives the Mexicans an extra edge and we are backing them to come away with the desired result.
Prediction: Cruz Azul 2-1 Vancouver Whitecaps
Cruz Azul vs Vancouver Whitecaps Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cruz Azul to win
Tip 2: Both sides to score - Yes (Both sides have scored in six of the Whitecaps’ last eight games)
Tip 3: Over 2.5 goals - Yes (There have also been at least three goals scored in six of the visitors’ last eight matches)