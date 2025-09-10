Cruzeiro vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction and Betting Tips | September 11th 2025

Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro return to action on Thursday when they lock horns in the second leg of the Copa do Brasil quarter-finals at the Mineirao. Having suffered a disappointing home defeat in the reverse leg a fortnight ago, Jorge Sampaoli’s men will head into this one looking to overturn a two-goal deficit and continue their quest for a third cup title.
Matheus Pereira maintained his fine form in front of goal as he netted four minutes after the hour mark to fire Cruzeiro to a 1-0 victory over Sao Paulo in their Serie A clash on August 31.
Leonardo Jardim’s side have won three games on the trot, including a 2-0 victory over Atletico Mineiro in the first leg of their Copa do Brasil quarter-final clash on August 27.
Cruzeiro, who are currently second in the Serie A table, return to action in the cup, where they are aiming for a seventh title triumph and their first since 2018.
Atletico Mineiro, meanwhile, have clinched the Copa do Brasil crown on two occasions, first in 2014, seven years before cruising to their second title.
Sampaoli’s men head into Thursday’s clash on a rough patch, having lost their most recent three matches and four of their last five since August 17.
While Mineiro will be aiming to turn their fortunes around on Thursday, it is worth noting that they have failed to net three goals in their last 19 matches, a run stretching back to their 4-0 victory over Maringá FC in the Copa do Brasil third round in May.
Cruzeiro vs Atletico Mineiro Head-To-Head and Key Numbers
- The results have been split right down the middle in the history of this fixture, with Cruzeiro and Atletico Mineiro claiming 29 wins each from their previous 79 encounters.
- Atletico Mineiro have managed just two wins from their last eight matches across all competitions, while losing five and claiming one draw since August 6.
- Cruzeiro are unbeaten in six of their most recent eight home games, picking up five wins and one draw since July 6.
- Atletico Mineiro have failed to win five of their last seven away matches in all competitions, losing four and picking up one draw since July 20.
Cruzeiro vs Atletico Mineiro Prediction
Cruzeiro got the job done in the first leg and will return home with confidence as they hold a two-goal advantage over Atletico Mineiro. Mineiro have struggled for results on their travels, and we are backing Jardim’s men to pick up the win once again.
Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-0 Atletico Mineiro
Cruzeiro vs Atletico Mineiro Betting Tips
Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win
Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in the last five meetings between the two teams.
Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have also been at least five bookings in four of their last five encounters)