Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors Prediction and Betting Tips | August 22, 2024 

Cruzeiro host Boca Juniors at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Thursday (August 22) in the second leg of the Copa Sudamericana last 16. The hosts have had their struggles in recent weeks.

They performed well in the group stage of the tournament, drawing the first three before winning the next three to finish atop Group B with 12 points. Boca, meanwhile, finished second in their group and were drawn against Independiente Del Valle in the play-off rounds.

They drew goalless in the first-leg in Ecuador before Xeneize picked up a 1-0 win in the return leg at La Bombonera a week later. Edinson Cavani scored the sole goal of the game to secure a last-16 spot for Diego Martinez's men.

Trending

The Argentine powerhouse have a foot in the quarter-finals after a 1-0 win in the first leg at home last week,

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the 15th meeting between Cruzeiro and Boca, who lead 6-4.

Boca are unbeaten in five games in the fixture since 2008.

Cruzeiro are without a clean sheet in eight games in the fixture.

Only one of Cruzeiro's seven league defeats this season has come at home.

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors Prediction

Cruzeiro are on a four-game winless streak after winning five of their six games. They have won all but two of their last 12 games at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto and will fancy their chances of overturning their first-leg result.

Boca, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back victories and are unbeaten in 11 games across competitions. They have, however, struggled on the road, which could end their continental ambitions.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-0 Boca

Cruzeiro vs Boca Juniors Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cruzeiro

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Three of their last four meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both sides have scored in two of Cruzeiro's last seven matches.)

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback