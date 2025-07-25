Cruzeiro vs Ceara Prediction and Betting Tips | July 27th 2025

Cruzeiro will invite Ceara to Estádio do Mineirão in the Brazilian Serie A on Sunday. The hosts are at the top of the standings and have a one-point lead over second-placed Flamengo. Vozão have won five of their 15 league games and are 13th in the standings with 18 points.

The league leaders are currently on an 11-game unbeaten streak in Serie A. Their winning streak ended after three games on Wednesday as they were held to a goalless draw by Corinthians. They kept a clean sheet for the third consecutive match.

The visitors suffered a third consecutive defeat earlier this week as they fell to a 2-0 home loss to Mirassol. They failed to score for the third match in a row and will look to improve upon that record.

Cruzeiro vs Ceara Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There is not much history between the two teams, and they have met 14 times in all competitions. The hosts have the upper hand in these meetings, recording seven wins. Vozão have two wins and five games have ended in draws.

They last met in the 2019 league campaign. Celeste were unbeaten in the two meetings, recording a home win and being held to a goalless draw in the reverse fixture.

The league leaders have the second-best attacking record in the league this season, scoring 27 goals.

The visitors have won just one of their seven away games in Serie A this season.

Celeste have won seven of their eight home games in Serie A this season. They have scored at least two goals in six games in that period.

The visitors have lost five of their last six league outings.

Cruzeiro vs Ceara Prediction

Celeste have won three of their four games this month, keeping three clean sheets while scoring 10 goals. They are unbeaten in competitive games since April and are strong favorites.

Vozão have won three of their last nine games in all competitions, with all three wins registered on their travels. They have failed to score in their last three games and will look to return to goalscoring ways.

The hosts have lost just one of their last seven games in this fixture, and considering their current form, we back the league leaders to record a comfortable win.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 2-0 Ceara

Cruzeiro vs Ceara Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Cruzeiro to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Under 2.5 goals

Tip 3: Both teams to score - No

Tip 4: At least one goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

