Cruzeiro vs Coritiba Prediction and Betting Tips | July 16, 2023 

Cruzeiro host Coritiba at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Sunday (July 16) in the Brasileiro Serie A.

The hosts have had mixed results in the league this season but seem to have picked up form recently. Cruzeiro beat fellow new boys Vasco da Gama 1-0 in their last game. Filipe Machado bagged the winner with a brilliant free-kick just before the interval. Cruzeiro are ninth in the standings with 21 points.

Coritiba, meanwhile, endured a near-disastrous start to their league campaign prompting the dismissal of manager Antonio Carlos Zago just two months into his stint.

They have begun picking up points under interim boss Thiago Kosloski, most recently beating America Mineiro 3-1, with three different players scoring. The visitors are18th in the league table with ten points from 14 games.

Cruzeiro vs Coritiba Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 28 meetings between the two teams. Cruzeiro lead 12-9.

Cruzeiro have lost one of their last five games in the fixture.

Coritiba are without a clean sheet in four games.

Four of Cruzeiro's five league defeats this season have come at home.

Coritiba have picked up four points on the road in the league this season. Only America MG (2) have picked up fewer.

The Raposa have the joint-second-best defensive record in the top flight this season, conceding 11 times.

Cruzeiro vs Coritiba Prediction

Cruzeiro have won two of their last three games after going winless in seven. They beat Sao Paulo 1-0 in their last home game, snapping a five-game losing streak.

Coritiba, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back wins after going winless in 14 outings. They have, however, won just one away game all season and could see defeat here.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-0 Coritiba

Cruzeiro vs Coritiba Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Cruzeiro

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Six of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in one of their last eight matchups)

