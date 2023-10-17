Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Prediction and Betting Tips | October 19, 2023

Cruzeiro set out to pick up their first home win since June when they welcome Flamengo to the Estadio Mineirao in round 27 of the Brasileiro Serie A on Thursday (October 19).

The hosts continue to struggle, as they drew goalless against Cuiaba on Sunday. Zé Ricardo’s side have won just one of their 12 games since July, losing four times.

With 31 points from 26 games, Cruzeiro are 13th in the league table, level on points with 14th-placed Corinthians.

Flamengo, meanwhile, were denied consecutive wins for the first time since August, as they were held to a 1-1 draw by Corinthians in their last outing before the international break.

That followed a hard-fought 1-0 win over Bahia on September 30, which snapped their four-game winless run come to an end. Flamengo are fifth in the standings, level on 44 points with Palmeiras and Gremio.

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

With 18 wins from the last 44 meetings, Flamengo boasts a slight upper hand in the fixture. Cruzeiro have picked up one fewer win in that period.

Ze Ricardo’s men are winless in six home games, losing once since a 1-0 win over Sao Paulo in June.

Flamengo are unbeaten in five away games across competitions, winning twice since a 3-1 loss to Olimpia in the Copa Libertadores in August.

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Prediction

Cruzeiro have had it rough over the last three months, winning once in 12 outings. Flamengo boast the firepower needed to get the job done and should build on their draw at Corinthians to claim all three points.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 0-2 Flamengo

Cruzeiro vs Flamengo Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Flamengo

Tip 2: Over 2.5 goals - No (There have been fewer than three goals scored in eight of their last 10 meetings.)

Tip 3: Over 4.5 cards - Yes (There have been at least five bookings in five of their last six clashes.)