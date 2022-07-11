Cruzeiro vs Fluminense Prediction and Betting Tips | 13th July | Copa do Brasil 2022

In the Copa do Brasil, Cruzeiro will host Fluminense at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto on Wednesday in the second leg of their last 16 tie.

The hosts have had mixed results of late and were beaten 2-1 in the first leg of the tie last month. They struggled to impress offensively, with Geovane's first-half dismissal not helping matters.

The Brasileiro Serie B side managed just five shots all game and scored with their only shot on target. Cruzeiro are the record winners of the cup competition, winning six times and will now look to turn the tie around on home turf as they target a seventh title.

Fluminense have been in brilliant form recently and deserved to have won the first leg by a wider margin, as they had 15 shots in the first half and 16 after the restart. Manoel opened the scoring with a glancing header against his former team before veteran Argentine striker German Cano got in on the act just before the hour mark.

The Tricolor's only cup triumph came in 2007, and they only need to avoid defeat to keep alive their quest of a second title.

Cruzeiro vs Fluminense Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 41 meetings between Cruzeiro and Fluminense. The hosts have won 13 of these meetings, while Fluminense have won 17. Their other ten meetings have ended in draws.

The Tricolor are undefeated in their last five games in this fixture, with three of them ending level.

The Raposa have kept just one clean sheet in their last 12 games in this fixture, a run dating back to 2016.

Cruzeiro have lost just one game on home turf all year. They have a 100% winning record at the Governador Magalhaes Pinto in the league this season.

Cruzeiro vs Fluminense Prediction

Cruzeiro are on a run of back-to-back winless outings and have won just two of their last five games across competitions. They have, however, been immense on home turf this season, winning their last 11 home games across competitions and will fancy their chances in the midweek clash.

Fluminense, meanwhile, are on a five-game winning streak and have lost just one of their last eight games across competitions. They have lost just one of their last eight away games and should advance to the quarterfinals on Wednesday.

Prediction: Cruzeiro 1-1 Fluminense.

Cruzeiro vs Fluminense Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw.

Tip 2 - Both teams to score: YES (Both teams have found the back of the net in five of their last six matchups).

Tip 3 - Fluminense to score first: YES (The Tricolor have scored the first goal in four of their last five games).

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far